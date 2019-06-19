The protagonist in Euphoria is Rue, a 17-year-old addict played spectacularly by the former Disney Channel star Zendaya—a casting decision that practically ensures the show’s audience will skew younger than the typical HBO viewer. Rue narrates the show, starting with her traumatic birth (forced through “the cruel cervix of my mother, Leslie”), and then documenting the summer she first gets out of rehab. Her addiction, she explains, began with a panoply of different diagnoses including ADHD and OCD, and with medication that left her feeling numb even as it failed to alleviate her semi-permanent state of panic. In a montage of lightning-fast cuts, Euphoria details the realities Rue grew up with: the aftermath of 9/11; obscene DMs from strangers; active-shooter trainings at school; ubiquitous, hardcore, violent pornography.

What defines Zendaya’s performance is her ability to quickly shift modes, communicating both Rue’s cynical, hardened edges—in one scene, she gives an old-fashioned slide tutorial on the art of the dick pic—and her vulnerability. Shuffling through the school corridors in skater shorts with a hoodie pulled over her head, Rue’s a truculent waif with impossible charm. In the first episode, as she describes in the voiceover the first time she got high enough to quiet everything inside her, the camera stays on Zendaya’s face the whole while as her features relax and contort. She makes even the show’s most outrageous moments, like Rue taking a hit of fentanyl off the knife of a cartoonish drug dealer with face tattoos, land.

Euphoria also finds its heart in Rue’s relationships with others, like her guilty bond with her younger sister, Gia (Storm Reid), who discovered Rue when she was overdosing and idolizes her. More loaded, and more intoxicating, is Rue’s friendship with Jules (Hunter Schafer), whom she meets at a party after Jules has publicly slashed her own arm with a knife. Jules, like Schafer, is trans, a fact that the show underlines only to explore Jules’s compulsion for risky sex with strangers and her dependency on being desired. For all the fanfare over Euphoria’s penis-festooned locker-room scene in the second episode, the most disturbing and questionable moment by far comes when Jules is shown having sex (an act of statutory rape) with a much older man (played by Eric Dane). Augustine Frizzell, who directs the pilot, portrays Jules’s obvious physical pain, and her helplessness, in a way that feels almost obscene.

The strangest thing about Euphoria’s most quote-unquote shocking interludes is that so few of them seem to be integral to what the show does best. Rue’s fragmented internal state, her frantic desire to use, and the powerful connections she forges with others that momentarily console her, are the most interesting things to watch. Otherwise, the series’s attempts at portraying modern teenagehood can seem exploitative. Levinson’s proliferation of graphic sexual imagery is defensible as a way to communicate how much it saturates life online—to what extent kids and teenagers are exposed to unsolicited and unwanted content at all moments of the day. (“I know your generation relied on flowers and father’s permission,” Rue explains assertively in a voiceover, “but it’s 2019, and unless you’re Amish, nudes are the currency of love. So stop shaming us.”)