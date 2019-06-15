But it was a collection that included a bunch of profiles that he’d written, through the 1930s and ’40s, of stage actresses who were coming to New York to work on various productions. There’s something impossibly glamorous about the world that he was describing: going to the Sherry Netherland in the afternoon and sitting down with the great thespian Katharine Cornell and talking about her upcoming role as Lady Macbeth. I just thought, I want to be in that world.

In a larger sense, I’ve wanted for years to write a novel about promiscuous girls whose lives are not ruined by the often ill-advised choices that they make. And I feel like that’s a difficult book to find in the Western canon because girls are always so terribly punished for their recklessness. I wanted to write a book about girls—not who get away with it, [not] who have consequence-free sex—but who managed to survive their consequences. A book about female sexual desire and how muscular and messy it can be.

O’Leary: I don’t think I realized that the 1940s involved so much casual sex. Tell me about that part of the research.

Gilbert: Well, I was lucky enough to get an incredible first-person source on that. I had that sense, too, as I was writing. I was thinking, How could there have been such a thing as this?

We have such a naïveté in our imaginations about the reality of sex. There have always been people who have had a lot of sex. There has always been that girl who has come to New York City to test out her powers and the limits of her beauty and her allure. She just arrived in New York City yesterday, she came here in the ’20s, she was here in 1890. The theater world and the entertainment world is a magnet for that kind of girl.

From a historical perspective, you can often tell what people were doing by rules about what they weren’t allowed to do. And also by reading public health records about the spread of venereal disease and how people were getting abortions back then. But my greatest resource was a woman in her 90s named Norma. She had been a showgirl and a dancer at the Stork Club back in the day. She’d been John Wayne’s girlfriend. She was very open talking to me about the five abortions that she’d had in the course of her life—something she spoke about with absolutely no regret or remorse whatsoever—the dozens of lovers that she had, the various venereal diseases that she had, the time that Milton Berle bought her a car.

The primary focus of her life was unbridled sensual exploration. She never married, never had kids. She still lives in the same apartment that she moved into in 1952. And when I asked her, “Did you ever regret not getting married and not having children?” she just rolled her eyes and said, “Who the hell wants to have sex with the same guy for 60 years?” Except she didn’t say “have sex”; she used a much more vulgar term.