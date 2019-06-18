Darcey Steinke is the author of five novels, including Sister Golden Hair, Milk, and Jesus Saves. She lives in Brooklyn and spoke to me by phone.

Darcey Steinke: There are very few good books about menopause. Going through this difficult transformation—hot flashes, insomnia, disorientation—I found there was so little in the culture that was able to guide me, to help me make sense of my experience. The Change, by Germaine Greer, is quite good. I also think the novel Break of Day, by Colette, is probably the best novel ever written about menopause. But there’s also a lot of shlock.

What inspired me most was seeing an article in The New York Times about the creatures who go through menopause: human women and female killer whales [as well as short-finned pilot whales]. That fascinated me. I started to read everything I could and watch whale videos on YouTube. That was how I discovered Lolita, a killer whale who has been kept in captivity for 49 years at an amusement park in Florida—decade after decade spent in the same small concrete cell, where she’s forced to perform tricks for crowds. Something about those videos struck me as profoundly sad, and they affected me deeply.

If you don’t know anything about killer whales, which are otherwise known as orcas, you might assume Lolita is happy in her tank. But I probably read 50 books about them. I learned that orcas have brains that are nearly four times as big as ours, and their brains have spindle cells, which are the cells linked to empathy. The children never disperse from the mother, so the family remains the same their whole lives. These pods tend to include up to about 40 whales who spend their whole lives within inches of each other. They swim together, hunt together, and are just completely communal. When a baby is born, all the females gather around the birth almost like midwives, helping and sometimes even pulling the baby out. They have high culture and low culture, even fads. I read about one example where one whale was seen carrying around a dead salmon as a toy, and soon this fad swept the entire local orca population, and after a month it was gone.

So as I learned more, the idea of keeping a social, emotionally intelligent animal alone in captivity like that began to seem unthinkably cruel. There is one video where a newscaster plays Lolita the sounds of her pod, and Lolita sticks her head up out of the water and listens so carefully, the way a captive person might if you played sounds of their family talking at dinner. I guess the tragedy is that she has no way to be her own authentic self—she’s reduced to being a caricature playing a part in a skit for people’s amusement. And I think there must have been some kinship there, because I felt I was losing my natural me-ness. I’m in my late 50s, so as I’d moved into this time, I definitely felt like I was being mentally and culturally held captive by this idea of a post-menopausal hag or something—this idea controlled by all these outside forces.