Springsteen likely wouldn’t object to having his realness questioned. Recent legacy-shoring efforts such as his 2016 memoir and his Broadway one-man show (and resulting Netflix special) have made a point of exposing the magic trick that Springsteen performs again and again: play-acting with archetypes. “Standing before you is a man who’s become wildly and absurdly successful writing about something [with] which he has had absolutely no personal experience,” he said in that Netflix special. In “The Wayfarer,” off Western Stars, Springsteen sings, “Same sad story, love and glory goin’ ’round and ’round / Same old cliché, a wanderer on his way, slippin’ from town to town.”

It’s indeed the same old cliché of Springsteen’s career—the “Thunder Road” charger who’s only ever at home on the open road—and Western Stars highlights the obvious link between his take on that character type and that character type’s intrinsic connection with American mythology. The opener, “Hitch Hikin,” boils the idea down to lullaby simplicity with finger-picked banjo and a lilting melody reminiscent of Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” The song’s narrator is a hitchhiker, and the drivers he meets—a family man, a trucker, and a “gearhead in a souped-up ’72”—all, in fact, sound like characters from Springsteen songs. There’s a plaintive tone to the tune, but it’s ultimately a celebration. On the road, the hitchhiker is “high on top of the world.”

The feeling of freedom is given plentiful backup in the album’s overall sound, which tends toward bold, hummable progressions and orchestration inspired less by country music than by Hollywood Westerns. Various brass-laden bridges have the majesty of the Magnificent Seven theme; most of the guitars reverberate with the twang of an Ennio Morricone soundtrack. Springsteen often sings in his drippiest croon—why should he worry, at this point in his career, about being called a ham yet again?—except on “Somewhere North of Nashville,” where his battle-drained rasp is more campfire appropriate. He rarely revs to a fast or frenetic tempo, but many of the tracks give the sense of drifting and then blooming, evoking when an aimless road-tripper turns a corner and opens onto a great canyon vista.

These sonic elements are beautiful in the direct manner of a polished belt buckle, but they’re counterposed with a fine thread of sorrow running throughout the songs. Springsteen’s wanderers tend to be has-beens. One track wearily voices an aging actor whose greatest screen moment was a scene with John Wayne. Another tells of a Nashville songwriter who never made it big. Another sketches a stuntman whose body barely works anymore. As the mills and factory shops of the East took a toll in Springsteen’s earlier songs, here he sings about people who sacrificed love and stability in hopes of a more glamorous kind of break.