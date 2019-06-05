The episode follows Chris (played by Andrew Scott), an Uber driver who parks his vehicle outside the office of the social-media company Smithereen every day, looking to pick up a particular sort of customer. After one trip proves abortive—the person visiting the office was just meeting up with a friend—Chris spots Jaden (Damson Idris), a well-dressed, wheelie-bag toting Smithereen employee on his way to the airport. Chris picks him up, takes him to a remote location, and sticks a gun in his face, only then realizing that Jaden is actually an intern just a week on the job. “Modern fucking companies! Everyone looks so fucking young! How is anybody supposed to have a sense of the fucking hierarchy?” Chris screams.

Jaden might be an intern, but he’s on the payroll, and that’s enough for Chris’s ultimate purpose: to hold a Smithereen employee hostage and demand to talk to Billy Bauer (Topher Grace), the company’s founder and CEO. Chris makes this request around 20 minutes into the episode; he doesn’t explain why he’s doing it until about 35 minutes later. In between is a lot of stalling, much of it centered around classic hostage tropes (the panicked cops, the slick negotiator, the snipers looking for a shot through their scopes). “Smithereens” mines some tension from its basic “man with a gun” premise, but this is Black Mirror—I kept waiting for the twist that never really arrived.

The most incisive parts of Brooker’s script follow the ways in which Smithereen’s vast data-mining operation begins to envelop Chris as the company tries to figure out what he really wants from Bauer. At every turn, the social-media mavens are a step ahead of the cops in unraveling Chris’s motivation; they even provide helpful, albeit bland tips via text message on how to best communicate with him. But Black Mirror has made a better version of this kind of episode, where a news story begins to spiral out of control online—it’s “The National Anthem,” the bleak entry that kicked the whole show off back in 2011. “Smithereens” is drab by comparison.

Scott throws his whole heart into the big, emotional monologue at the end of the episode explaining what caused him to snap (an errant phone notification from the Smithereen app caused him to crash his car, killing his wife). He does, of course, get on the phone with Bauer, who’s in the middle of a ludicrous-looking meditative retreat and is generally styled to look like Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. Grace portrays Bauer as a blissed-out, largely inept chatterbox who just wants to complain to Chris about how much the original idea for the app has gotten out of hand, but the takeaway from their confrontation is that it’s impossible to fix Smithereen’s flaws.

Scott’s committed lead performance (the actor most recently played the “hot priest” on Fleabag’s second season) kept me at least interested throughout. But “Smithereens” doesn’t add up to much. It’s the only definite flop of Black Mirror’s new run; every other entry, including the special Christmas episode “Bandersnatch” (which was initially intended to be part of Season 5), has something to dig into. “Smithereens” exists mostly as an impotent cry of rage, which might be easier to take if it wasn’t well over an hour long.