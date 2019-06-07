That’s not to say David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée’s HBO series (based on a novel by Liane Moriarty) wasn’t gratifying for other reasons, chief among them its architecture porn, its monstrous depictions of overprivileged parenting, and the lamentable travails of a first-grader named Amabella. For these reasons, and for the fact that its primary characters were rich, beautiful mothers (and that Frozen gift bags and perimenopausal yoga classes were plot points), Big Little Lies was written off in some corners as a soapy potboiler or a guilty pleasure, analyses that tended to miss how forceful and perceptive its storylines could be.

It’s harder now to ignore, watching the early episodes of Season 2, that Big Little Lies is offering up some of the best psychological storytelling on television. The filmmaker Andrea Arnold (American Honey) has taken over direction from Vallée, and Meryl Streep has joined the cast as Perry’s mother, Mary Louise, which allows Big Little Lies to consider a question: Where, exactly, does damage come from? What kinds of emotional wounds, if untreated, can fester into violence? In scene after scene, the show contemplates the imprints and, sometimes, the scars people leave on each other. Its central female characters, now enshrined locally as “the Monterey Five” after their proximity to Perry’s death, aren’t entirely sympathetic. (“I don’t give a fuck about homeless people,” Madeline screams in one scene, NoCal’s very own Marie Antoinette.) But the series does them the service of illuminating how they got this way.

Somehow, this kind of rigorous, thoughtful probing still manages to coexist in perfect harmony with the show’s barbed sense of humor, an incongruence that Streep, in particular, seems to relish. (The heavy lifting comes from Laura Dern’s Renata, a wiry bundle of couture and overreaction described by one teacher as “the Medusa of Monterey.”) In the final episode of the first season, Perry was pushed down a staircase by Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) after she saw him viciously beating Celeste outside a school fundraiser. Seconds before, Jane (Shailene Woodley), encountering Perry for the first time, had recognized him as the man who raped her years ago, and who fathered her son. To protect Bonnie, Celeste, and Jane, the five women colluded, telling the police that Perry had fallen accidentally. They weren’t charged, but Detective Quinlan (Merrin Dungey) seemed certain enough that they were lying—an ambiguous end to a miniseries that ended up coming back for more.

In the new episodes, it’s Kravitz’s Bonnie who’s most jarred by the events of the previous season. An earth mother with an impenetrable aura of self-containment, she’s been deeply traumatized by her direct involvement in Perry’s death and her inability to share what happened with her husband and daughter. Madeline, by contrast, is breezily unaltered, though the waters of discontent in her personal life continue to churn. Renata faces two of her worst nightmares at the same time, one of which—naturally—concerns the wellbeing of Amabella. Celeste can’t reconcile her relief at Perry’s death with her sense that life is duller without him. Jane, liberated from her flashbacks about the man who assaulted her, makes some overtures into dating, although she’s still hesitant to let people get close.