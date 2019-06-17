Read: ‘Big Little Lies’ ponders what makes a man

And so, in Sunday’s episode of Big Little Lies, the revealingly titled “Tell-Tale Hearts,” Jane finds herself required to do what she has for so long been desperate not to: Tell Ziggy the full truth about how he came to be.

The scene that results is subtle and spare. Jane finds her son in his bed, its pillows decorated with humpback whales, its frame painted with a soccer ball—a setting full of the cheerful iconography of childish refuge. Ziggy tells her that he’s known since August that Perry is his father. He tells her that he heard the news from Chloe.

“Did Chloe tell you anything else?” Jane asks.

The camera moves shakily, framing mother and son, close-up, in the light of Ziggy’s bedside lamp.

“She said something about Mr. Wright giving you salt. That’s how I happened. He salted you.”

Jane takes in this bit of heartbreaking confusion. She shakes her head, turning away from her son so he won’t see her cry. Ziggy studies her face intently. The camera halts and hovers. “No,” Jane says, finally, wiping her eyes with the sleeves of her sweatshirt.

“Then what’d she mean?”

Jane lays down next to Ziggy, cradling his head in her arms. The camera keeps its gaze on Ziggy’s face as his mother gives him a reluctant lesson about the world and its workings. She draws in a breath. “I think what Chloe said was the word assault.”

“What does that mean?”

We never hear Jane’s answer. Instead, the camera cuts away. The flashbacks that have become so familiar in the show—the hotel room; Jane lying face-down in a bed, her face streaked with mascara and tears; the assailant slamming the door—flash on-screen once more. A wave crashes.

Big Little Lies is a show that is deeply concerned with questions of publicness and its opposite, of surveillance and its consequences. Its decision to allow Jane privacy with her son at the end of this most intimate and difficult of conversations is in one way a gesture of respect for her (she is one of the few characters on the series who doesn’t come in for some kind of subtle mockery). But it also means that the viewer is left to do the work of filling in the chilling blanks. Not ‘give you salt.’ Assault. The mother having the talk with her son not about birds and bees, but about injustices and violence, in the son’s bedroom, surrounded by the familiar trappings of youthful innocence. The humpback whales swimming merrily on Ziggy’s pillow are characters in the scene, as well. They add to its muted pathos.

The moment is made all the more powerful because, in the hermetic universe of Big Little Lies, children are often privy to an intuitive kind of wisdom. In Sunday’s episode, Skye, the daughter of Bonnie and Nathan, asks her mother whether the two are getting divorced; the young girl has sensed that something isn’t right between her parents, as much as both have tried to shield her from their problems. Similarly: “You don’t like to talk about it,” Celeste’s son Josh tells her, as she and the twins, over one of their long and moody car rides, discuss Perry’s death.