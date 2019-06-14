Book I’m hoping to read soon: Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino

—J. Clara Chan

The Cook, by Maylis de Kerangal

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Maylis de Kerangal’s The Cook combines three genres that inevitably draw me in: thoughtful narrative journalism, formally inventive fiction, and hypnotic Instagram cooking videos. It’s a novel that reads like an essayistic profile and renders its clamorous kitchens and elaborately prepared dishes with cinematic flair. The book follows an ambitious young chef, Mauro, on a punishing restaurant-industry career that threatens his relationships and health. Although the narrator—a longtime friend of Mauro’s—appears in scenes occasionally, she’s more often just a set of eyes over his shoulder, so closely attuned to his perspective that her own seems to dissolve. In this way, The Cook is a story about two consuming obsessions: Mauro’s with cooking, and the narrator’s with the cook himself.

There isn’t much plot here, and what there is will be only tentatively resolved. Instead, the most compelling feature of The Cook is de Kerangal’s prose, translated by Sam Taylor from its original French. With the same intense focus that her character Mauro applies to his cooking, de Kerangal homes in on every luminous sensory detail, immersing readers in a world boiled down to pure sight, sound, and taste.

Book I’m hoping to read soon: Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, by Casey Cep

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Freshwater, by Akwaeke Emezi

Grove Press

“How do you survive when they place a god inside your body?” This is the question at the heart of Akwaeke Emezi’s exceptional debut novel, Freshwater, which follows a young Nigerian woman who is tormented by the ogbanje. From infancy through early adulthood, this consortium of malevolent spirits—the “godly parasite with many heads, roaring inside the marble room of her mind”—try to drive Ada toward self-annihilation. These multiple personalities narrate the book in dizzying and propulsive fashion, demonstrating just how much Ada’s identity is fractured by the voices in her head.

I was captivated by the book’s use of Igbo cosmology to paint a disturbing and darkly poetic picture of mental illness—including struggles with eating disorders, cutting, and suicide attempts—without perpetuating the stigma often associated with it. There was something reassuring about watching Ada grapple and make peace with her other selves, embracing the daunting task of simply existing.

Book I’m hoping to read soon: Normal People, by Sally Rooney

—Adrienne Green

I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman, by Nora Ephron

Vintage

I don’t feel bad about my neck (yet), but that didn’t stop me from picking up this collection by Nora Ephron, whose maxim that “everything is copy”—that you have the ability to shape and share all sorts of narratives, about yourself and others—has stuck with me for years. For a 20-something like myself, her essays about growing older present an idealized version of adulthood (on her New York City apartment: “It was home in a profound, probably narcissistic … way, and it seemed to me no place on earth would ever feel the same”) while not shying away from the sometimes painful milestones that aging can bring (on becoming an empty-nester: “You’re still a parent, but your parenting days are over … Except for the worrying. The worrying is forever”).