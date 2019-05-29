What this means is a miniseries that’s both profoundly rich and extraordinarily hard to watch. There’s barely time to process the characters before they’re plunged headfirst into a nightmare, a setup that lets viewers experience some of their spiraling confusion. One April night in Harlem, five boys see a group of their peers, noisy and exuberant, heading into Central Park. They follow them in: Antron McCray (Caleel Harris), the “loyal to the soil” Yankees fan; Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez), the peacock of the group; Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), who leaves his outraged girlfriend in a fast-food joint to join his friend Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse); and Kevin. Everything happens in a blink. The group jeers at some passing cyclists, who are irritated by the fact that they’re blocking the path. Kevin watches, alarmed, when he sees a guy being beaten up. Then there are sirens and the sounds of police scanners and teenagers scattering into the wind, except for the few who happen to be arbitrarily scooped up on the same night a female jogger is raped, brutally beaten, and left for dead.

It’s hard, given the plain circumstances the series lays out, to comprehend the mental gymnastics employed by the sex-crimes prosecutor Linda Fairstein (played here by Felicity Huffman) to reason that five boys being questioned by the police as potential witnesses might be suspects instead. It’s simpler to see how coded language and institutional racism might have helped Fairstein persuade pliant NYPD officers to coerce confessions: Where a colleague (played by Famke Janssen) sees “a dozen kids harassing cyclists in the park,” Fairstein sees “animals” and “little thugs.” Even when the boys break, after being questioned for 30 hours without food or sleep, and without any kind of legal representation, their confessions are contradictory, nonsensical, and heartbreakingly naive. Kevin is so young at 14 that he visibly panics when the cop interviewing him starts describing sexual acts. Korey stutters earnestly through his own statement, saying, “This is my first … extreme I did to any kind of female.”

The tremendous dexterity of the five actors cast as the teenagers, and the emotional texture written into the story, makes the first episode heartrending. It doesn’t get easier. The second captures the trial; the third, which brings in four older actors to play the characters as adults (Jerome does double duty as Korey), tracks the experiences of Kevin, Antron, Yusef, and Raymond in juvenile detention, and their difficulties adjusting to release. But the fourth, which runs nearly 90 minutes long and portrays 16-year-old Korey’s path into an adult prison and the strange events that led to the entire group’s exoneration, is so enraging and brutal to watch that it almost threatens to lose viewers entirely. What makes it vital, though, is Jerome’s performance as a kid growing up in front of our eyes, under the most outrageous circumstances. The 21-year-old actor, best known for playing the teenage Kevin in Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight, manages to make Korey seem permanently on the verge of breaking, while also conveying the trust he gives out so easily—a trait that only makes him more vulnerable to the abuses of others.