And then there’s just simple, beautiful credulousness. In the first episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Jake “The Snake” Roberts explains the difficulties that fellow WWE wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage had when he went to visit his in-laws in Tennessee. The problem was this: Savage’s real-life wife, Elizabeth Hulette, also played his in-the-ring manager/helpmeet “Miss Elizabeth”—immaculate, demure, largely mute, a source of fluttering reaction shots (worshipful-eyed, hand-to-mouth, etc.). And when The Snake, the python-toting heel, “abused” Miss Elizabeth during a bout with Macho Man, there were domestic consequences.

“Whenever I slapped Elizabeth, and then they tried to go home to see her family... Grandpa meets him on the porch,” The Snake recalled. “Says ‘You’re not coming in this house, boy. You promised us you’d always protect our little girl.’ The only way he could gain access back into their home was basically kicking my ass. Getting even, so to speak.” Musing on the complications of Savage and Hulette’s marriage, Prichard has the best line in the whole show: “Life imitating art? Sometimes art imitates life. And then you get really fucked up.”

Frank Goodish was a former NFL player with a wife and a young child. In the ring, and sometimes out of it, he was Bruiser Brody: an archetype of American wildness, a long-haired, fur-booted, chain-swinging, 300-pound amalgam of Hugh Glass and Ted Nugent. Goodish/Brody’s forehead was thickly seamed with scar tissue from the regular “bladings,” or controlled bloodlettings, with which he would enhance his act. “He was a pretty decent guy,” allows fellow wrestler Tony Atlas. “If he liked you.”

Goodish was killed before an event in Puerto Rico in 1988, stabbed to death in a shower stall. Had the unhinged frontier spirit of the Brody persona finally delivered him to a hinterland too far? His assailant, Jose Huertas Gonzalez, who wrestled under the name “Invader I,” was acquitted by a local jury on grounds of self-defense. “The fans in Puerto Rico believed wrestling was real,” declares former wrestler and commentator Dutch Mantell. “It was the major reason Jose was acquitted—because they believed Brody was this character, this wild-looking psychopath hulking figure.” No resolution, no clarity: justice blunders, lost somewhere between the fantastical force of the Bruiser Brody image and the too-real squalor of his death.

A “work,” in pro wrestling, is a scripted sequence. A “shoot” is what happens when the script, for whatever reason, is left behind, and the wrestlers or their handlers start improvising. And in Dark Side of the Ring it all comes together—or falls apart—in the Montreal Screwjob: the epic 1997 real-unreal mashup in which WWF Heavyweight Champion Bret Hart, on live TV, was “cheated” of his belt by the dastardly machinations of WWF owner Vince McMahon. Hart was set up—unexpectedly subdued with a move called “the sharpshooter,” so that the belt went to his opponent Shawn Michaels. That’s Hart’s story, anyway, and he’s sticking to it.