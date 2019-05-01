Despite its delightfully random moments, Tuca & Bertie is, in some ways, such a classic, coming-of-age sitcom that it can be easy to forget how rare it is in the world of TV: It’s one of very few adult animated shows made by and about women. In an interview, Hanawalt discussed the thrills of making a series about a nuanced female friendship but lamented how male-dominated the industry she works in is. “It does feel like the stars needed to align just perfectly for a woman to even get a chance to get in the door,” Hanawalt told me. “I know a lot of women who pitch; it’s not that women aren’t pitching, and it’s not because they don’t have great ideas.”

For Hanawalt, the stars aligning meant that her acclaimed work on BoJack made Netflix receptive to her pitching a TV project. Originally, she was in talks to make an anthology-style series in which each episode looked like it was drawn by a different artist. But Hanawalt kept coming back to a collection of comics she had drawn about a “single, female toucan” named Tuca; finally, she settled on the idea of adding in Bertie as a counterbalance and making an entire show about their special dynamic.

At the start of Tuca & Bertie, the friends are presented as opposing yet complementary archetypes: Tuca is the gregarious, confident, raunchy, and irresponsible one; Bertie is the introverted, slightly repressed, and accountable one. They’re like sisters who are a little helpless without each other. When Bertie struggles to ask for a promotion at work (“I’m a really important cog in the machine—but sometimes I wonder what would it be like to be a bigger cog,” she explains), Tuca teaches her how to advocate for herself. When Tuca gets an STD in the episode “The Sex Bugs,” Bertie helps manage the grotesque catastrophe that erupts from her friend’s careless application of medicated ointment.

As the 10-episode season unfolds, the hard line between the women’s personalities gets smudged and their respective backstories and past traumas get shaded in. With Tuca, Hanawalt told me, viewers might start to see her unflagging confidence as a defense mechanism—a cover for her fears that she’ll never amount to anything. Meanwhile, Hanawalt added, “Bertie on the surface seems to have everything together: She’s got a stable job, a stable relationship, but she’s kind of a mess inside. She doesn’t really know what she wants, and she’s constantly getting mixed signals from herself.” For all the duo’s differences, the season sees both Tuca and Bertie engaged in a never-ending project of self-improvement—a self-conscious, mundane, and often performative process of “adulting.” Many viewers will feel a twinge of recognition watching these characters hope their various forms of low-stakes aspirationalism—trying to keep a tidier home or to speak up in a work meeting—will amount to something life-changing.

In making her first series, Hanawalt took seriously the opportunity to tell an animated story about the lives of adult women. Because of the dearth of comparable projects to look to as a model for Tuca & Bertie, she drew inspiration from children’s shows such as Steven Universe (whose creator, Rebecca Sugar, Hanawalt called a “genius”) and live-action series such as Broad City and Hulu’s Pen15. She also knew she didn’t want Tuca & Bertie to be yet another animated program with a mostly white, mostly male staff; Hanawalt estimated that roughly half of the writers on her show were women and that slightly more than half were people of color.