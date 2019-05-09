One fateful day after the summer in which Sarah and David actually begin sleeping together, David walks into class with a gift for Sarah, “striding through the big double doors, in fact bouncing, in fact funny-walking from lightness of heart because he was finally stepping onstage in the role of her boyfriend.” But the public nature of his devotion unsettles her, as he stands “flanked by a dozen of their classmates, who clung to his charisma like lint.” To David, love is a declaration. To Sarah, it’s a shared secret. Their polarized interpretations of their relationship, based on narratives that have built throughout their earlier life, precipitate a rupture between them that Sarah will try—and fail—to comprehend for the rest of her story.

Which is, it turns out, shorter than it seems. Midway through Trust Exercise, Choi reveals that the first half of the book is a story within a story written by an adult Sarah (who’s not actually called Sarah), being read now by an ancillary character named Karen (who’s not actually called Karen). Quickly, lethally, “Karen” runs through the inaccuracies and fudges in Sarah’s story, the composite characters and acts of artistic license—not to mention the abuses of power that Sarah has revised and sanitized. “The dictionary tells us that fiction is literature in the form of prose that describes imaginary events and people, is invention or fabrication, as opposed to fact,” Karen thinks. In that case, then, what is she reading? What are we?

Trust Exercise is an elaborate trick; it’s a meta work of construction and deconstruction, building a persuasive fictional world and then showing you the girders, the scaffolding underneath, and how it’s all been welded together. It’s also a work that lives in the gray area between art and reality: the space where alchemy happens. Real life bleeds into fiction, of course it does—Choi, who attended a performing-arts school herself in Houston in the 1980s (the place and the time where Trust Exercise appears to be set), has presumably drawn upon some of her own experiences in writing the book, even if only superficial ones. For the people whose ordinary lives are unceremoniously exposed, autopsied, and resurrected as amalgams for the purposes of creation, Choi seems to own, that process could easily feel like a violation.

But what Trust Exercise details, too, is the osmosis happening in the other direction. The students in Choi’s story shape their identity and their imagination around art, letting its colors seep onto their blank pages.

The first half of Trust Exercise, Sarah’s part, features a charismatic teacher named Mr. Kingsley, who slides “into the room like a knife” the first time he appears. The simile suggests that some kind of mark, trauma, or wound is about to be inflicted, and indeed Mr. Kingsley dissects the students in his class with surgical proficiency. In the Black Box, the sacred space where the theater students congregate, Mr. Kingsley has them participate in trust exercises—activities familiar to anyone who’s ever been on a corporate retreat, or in a cult. “Some involved talking and resembled group therapy,” Sarah recalls. “Some required silence, blindfolds, falling backward off tables or ladders and into the latticework of classmates’ arms.”