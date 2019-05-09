State of the Union, though, is notable for being disciplined in both its time constraint and its storytelling (the viewer never follows Tom and Louise into their therapist’s office, never sees their children, and never glimpses their London lives outside of these brief pre-counseling meet-ups). And for the most part, it succeeds. The subject matter—a long marriage complicated by unemployment (his) and infidelity (hers)—is perfect for such scrutiny: Think of Richard Linklater’s approach to his Before trilogy, which checked in on a romance every nine years, or of David Nicholls’s novel One Day, which followed a couple-in-the-making on the same day over the course of two decades.

These stories are as rewarding as they are withholding. By showing only slices of the protagonists’ lives, the audience is tasked with looking out for changes in their dynamic. It’s like a game of Spot the Difference. In one episode, Louise sits next to Tom instead of across from him—have they reconciled? In another, Tom’s put on a suit—is he out of his rut? Romantic relationships welcome these questions and State of the Union tempts viewers, likely armed with their own insights into the trickiness of love, to care about these evolutions-in-miniature.

In Tom and Louise’s case, the viewer has plenty to pick apart from the weekly 10-minute slices, which are filled with colorful, quippy conversations. They take tangents: One episode’s conversation veers into a debate over Brexit; another, a diatribe on Call the Midwife. They’re believably eager to avoid broaching the topic of their relationship without employing metaphors. (In an especially amusing aside in episode 3, Tom equates their waned passion to keys and pens—“something you lose”—which prompts an entire discussion about whether they'd prefer to be keys, which get found, or pens, which can be easily replaced.) And when they’re out of figurative language, the silence between them often conveys even more about their unease.

Frears keeps the visual language fresh, too, with playful camera angles and seamless one-shots following the pair whenever they cross the street. And O’Dowd and Pike are more than up to the challenge of a 10-part two-hander: They carry the rhythmic dialogue deftly and beautifully, capturing the complex chemistry of a married couple dealing with more than they ever thought they would.

Ironically, some elements of State of the Union need a little more time: In the middle installments, as the novelty of the format wears off and the couple’s rapport barely changes between sessions, Hornby writes time-filling, wheel-spinning exchanges that, albeit realistic, fails to deepen either protagonist’s characterization. Tom and Louise also just aren’t that interesting. They’re almost painfully normal as a couple: He’s unemployed and something of a slob, while she’s overwhelmed from running the house and looking after their children. As characters, they feel true-to-life and plucked directly off the streets of a London suburb. But as the subjects of a probing, small-screen case study, their ordinariness begins to grate. By the end of the series, the takeaway veers from illuminating to cliché: Marriage, it turns out, is hard work.