Julie especially relies on Anthony, who within minutes of meeting her is coolly deconstructing her idealistic notions of making documentaries about Britain’s working class. Anthony works for the foreign office and has a debonair cruel streak that lends him a bad-boy appeal. He tells Julie that she’s a “freak,” not the typical girl she presents herself as, and she reacts with a kind of faux-offended delight, happy to hear that there’s something special about her. Hogg depicts their affair with an unsparing eye, letting the audience instantly see Anthony’s charisma and fatal flaws while also conveying Julie’s obliviousness to the latter.

As the relationship between Julie and Anthony grows more intense, Hogg takes time to linger on their conversations about art, society, and what they want to do with their lives. Her prior films, particularly the wonderful domestic dramas Unrelated and Archipelago (both of which star a young Tom Hiddleston), are similarly intimate works. They demand the viewer lean in and notice nuances in dialogue and body language as Hogg depicts the many ways middle-class British people often struggle to express themselves fully. Julie’s search for artistic meaning seems as tied to the politics of the time (during the fraught Margaret Thatcher years) as it is to her genteel upbringing.

Tilda Swinton, another longtime collaborator of Hogg’s, plays Julie’s mother, Rosalind—a doting, if somewhat remote, figure who supports her daughter financially but has a limited notion of what she craves emotionally. Aside from Rosalind, the supporting cast is mostly one-scene drop-ins: folks playing fellow film students, or pals Julie sees at the occasional party. Once Anthony is on the scene, the action locks in on their pairing, the ways it changes Julie, and the repercussions when their relationship begins to fall apart. The stillness of Hogg’s camera belies her careful attention to blocking; Anthony’s face is often hidden from the audience, his back to the camera, and the edges around him are fuzzy, almost as if he’s been summoned from a blurry reminiscence.

That naturalistic feeling, of a life that’s being passionately and painfully lived, is what makes this movie so extraordinary. Hogg is not a sensationalistic filmmaker, but rather someone who can convey tremendous amounts of emotion through total tranquility on screen. While The Souvenir may be many American viewers’ first engagement with her, it won’t be the last.

