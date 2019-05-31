Early yesterday, it became obvious that this year’s crop of competitors had broken through to a new level of orthographic aptitude. Fifty spellers—out of a total of 565 middle schoolers—had qualified for the early final rounds. (The number of contestants at nationals had swelled thanks to a new pay-to-play program called RSVBee, which allows spellers to qualify even if they haven’t won a regional spelling bee—as long as they pony up the $1,500 fee to attend and pay for their own travel and hotel accommodations. This year, 292 contestants came to the nationals that way.)

The final 50 who started the day were expected to get through the initial rounds by about 2 p.m., when the field was supposed to be whittled down to the 15 or so who would advance to the evening showdown televised on ESPN. As the clock crept toward 3:30, 25 spellers were still going strong, necessitating a killer round with extremely challenging vocabulary to winnow the field. Nine spellers went out after misspelling such words as palatschinken (a thin egg-batter pancake stuffed with jam that traveled from Latin to Romanian to Hungarian to German to English) and yertchuk (an Australian eucalyptus tree plucked from an Aboriginal language). These are among the hardest words on offer from the Scripps Bee’s reference of record, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary Unabridged, which weighs in at 2,800 pages in print with some 476,000 entries. It has expanded even more in the online version, which spellers are now expected to consult.

Sixteen competitors survived that round and were able to rest for a few hours before the main event. And, once again, it was abundantly evident that these middle schoolers were going to blow past the carefully worked-out program. Bee officials were forced to develop a contingency plan to accommodate the possibility of multiple champions after seeing how the field was shaping up. “When we began to comprehend the mettle of our finalists, we began to think about what could possibly happen this evening,” Paige Kimble, the executive director of the bee, told the Associated Press. “We went into the evening with the plan that we executed on this evening.”

In the 15th round of the finals, Miami’s Simone Kaplan, a crowd favorite, misspelled tettigoniid (relating to a family of insects including long-horned grasshoppers). That left eight out of the original 16, who were still batting down words with aplomb. After two more rounds went by with no eliminations, the pronouncer, Jacques Bailly, made a special announcement. “Champion spellers, we are now in uncharted territory,” Bailly told them. “We do have plenty of words remaining on our list. But we will soon run out of words that will possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal collection of super-spellers in the history of this competition.”