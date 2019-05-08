Richard Todd: Las Vegas, ‘Tis of Thee

In autumn, the protruding lintels of old New England doorways are laden with welcoming displays of pine cones and pumpkins. Dick’s eyes and sheltering brow offered an open invitation in much this way. I was never sure why, but Dick’s own writing generally took a back seat to the writerly assistance he gave to others, whether as an editor or as a teacher. He was a keen social observer, and his manner and voice fit naturally with the demands of the personal essay. He was warm and he was funny. He had the capacity, as Chaucer did, to accept and enjoy the human condition for what it is, understanding that some things, such as the gene pool of Beacon Hill, could be admirable and laughable at the same time. His humor was educated but not highfalutin. It often derived from describing something exactly right—finding the combination of adjective and noun and adverb that precisely captured an act or attitude or outlook; that made you draw in your breath and smile and say to yourself: Yes, just so. Like his friend Richard Wilbur, he frequently took you by surprise in a quiet way that came to seem ordinary. Among my favorite essays of Dick’s is a short one he wrote for New England Monthly about swimming in the frigid summertime waters of Maine, to which he was partial. It ended like this, describing the moments after numbness has conquered and “all feeling beneath the ears subsides”:

After ten minutes or so people watching you swim in this water grow affectingly anxious, unable to comprehend that for you, suffering is only a memory. In the end, swimming in Maine proves not a physical but a mental experience. Freer than it ever is on land, the mind moves to new levels of abstraction. Like those distant islands that on a clear day seem to hover above the horizon, one’s thoughts float perfectly disembodied. When this condition becomes so pleasurable that you can hardly stand it, you might consider getting out: because you are about to die.

Dick did not publish a book of his own until he was almost 70—a book called The Thing Itself, about authenticity. It immediately became a classic. The authenticity he writes about comes in many forms. Objects and places, of course. But also the authenticity of community. The authenticity of oneself. The authenticity of love. There are brilliant passages in the book about mundane tasks such as cleaning out the barn, that “museum of false enthusiasms.” The Thing Itself manages to be a memoir without being an autobiography. Now that he is gone, it is the best way to know and experience Richard Todd.

I last saw Dick about two weeks before his death. My wife, Anna Marie, and I had been in the habit of stopping at Dick and Susan’s for lunch whenever we were heading to the Berkshires. It was early April, and the hill country around Ashfield was in that emergent state between winter and spring, which in New England can last for three months. Logs were burning in the kitchen fireplace. At one point, Susan suggested that we should read a poem, a poem dictated by the date: Richard Wilbur’s “April 5, 1974.” The poem begins, “The air was soft, the ground was cold,” and it perfectly caught the moment.