Not every story in the collection ends so hopefully, but Bob-Waksberg still conveys a tenuous reverence for love and those who continue to seek it even in the face of disappointment. He traces the tenor of both the show and the new book to many early inspirations: among them, the author David Rakoff’s Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish: A Novel; Jonathan Safran Foer’s ”A Primer for the Punctuation of Heart Disease;” Katherine Heiny’s “How to Give the Wrong Impression;” Sarah Manguso’s 300 Arguments; and the work of George Saunders.



Ahead of his book’s June release, The Atlantic spoke with Bob-Waksberg about the book, writing across different formats, and the role art plays in shaping expectations about love and romance. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Hannah Giorgis: How did you approach writing short stories as opposed to TV?

Raphael Bob-Waksberg: A lot of these stories predate BoJack. … I think all writing is an attempt to express yourself and to articulate feelings that you feel. I am often surprised when people take something away from my writing or relate to it because I think “No, it's about me!”

One of my favorite TV shows of all time is Freaks and Geeks. [It’s the kind of show] where I am shocked that anybody else could like it because it feels so personal and specific to me. I don't think that is because of the incidents or the characters. I think it's something about the writing and the acting that wormed its way inside of me, and that is kind of the writing that I aspire to.



I try to think of new ways to describe things that I feel and hope that some of those feelings will be either universal, or will be so convincing that you'll think they're universal when you read them. You'll be tricked into thinking, “Oh, I've had this feeling.” Have you? Or did I just do a good job of describing it? [laughs]

Giorgis: Did you think in terms of visuals as you were working on the stories?



Bob-Waksberg: Working on a TV show has really helped me to think visually, because I [naturally] think in terms of dialogue, or internal thoughts, first. Often, as a reader, I am less interested in scene description. … I don’t have a lot of character descriptions [in the collection], because I like the idea that people can read this story and feel like, “Oh, this is me.’ I think when you hear, “Her blue eyes sparkle,” you might go, “Oh, I guess it's not me then.”



Some of the stories I realized, as I was working on them, that the gender didn't matter. It’s like, what if I just got rid of all the gender indicators and let this be ambiguous? Sometimes that ambiguity gets in the way, but that's a challenge. You don't want to [create] this vague everyperson.

Giorgis: Sure, especially when the category of everyperson has so often not been neutral. It’s usually meant as “white male.” How did you think about establishing moments of specificity, as you do with some of the characters’ names, which nod to specific ethnicities?



Bob-Waksberg: That's a great question. Emika [from one of the last stories in the collection] is named after a friend of mine from high school [who’s] half Japanese. I wanted my book to feel diverse without me putting on voices that I didn't have the authority to put on. And so I tried to, yes, sprinkle in some names that were indicative of some things, as well as names that were not necessarily indicative of anything and open to interpretation. And then also, sometimes, not naming characters.