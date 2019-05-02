At the Heart of Gold arrives almost 18 months after Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison. It has also landed in a moment when plenty of filmmakers are grappling with stories about alleged abusers whose status has insulated them from scrutiny for decades. While Nassar had neither the star power nor the money of R. Kelly or Michael Jackson, he did benefit from a culture that closed ranks around him and defended him long after he’d been exposed. The first time an athlete accused Nassar of abuse, Carr notes, was in 1997. It would be another 18 years—and hundreds of victims—before any of the accusations against him would stick.

USA Gymnastics, the Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Davis O’Brien says in the film, is a “money machine, and at the heart of it are teenage girls and their bodies. It seems like an arrangement that’s bound to create abuse.” The movie begins with archival footage of a gymnast mid-competition, leaping, falling, and then lying prone, sobbing in pain on the ground. A doctor is summoned to help take her away, but she shakes her head and unsteadily rises to her feet as the crowd vigorously applauds. “This is gutsy stuff,” the commentator says. That impossible grit, that mastery of pain, is what athlete after athlete tells Carr that the sport is all about. The sense of power, the former gymnast Jessica O’Beirne says, “the command over your body, doing stuff that regular people can’t do.”

The film runs through some of the practices in gymnastics that might seem egregious to outside observers—like racking, where coaches put their weight on girls to force their bodies into splits. The athletes, in turn, are taught not to cry or yell out. The movie notes how the culture of gymnastics changed after the Romanian coach Béla Károlyi defected to the U.S. in the 1980s. It quickly became routine to train girls who were younger and younger, and to do so more intensively, with monthly camps at the Károlyi’s isolated ranch in Texas where Nassar often was.

Compared to coaches like Károlyi and John Geddert (whom one gymnast likens to Satan), Nassar wasn’t an obvious bad guy at first acquaintance. He often played good cop to the coaches’ bad ones, being kindly to the gymnasts and helping them recover from the physical impact their bodies were taking. Geddert, the former gymnast Isabell Hutchins recalls, would “belittle you … break down every single girl until they thought they were nothing.” Nassar, in contrast, was “kind of like a friend I could go to.”

When some girls expressed alarm that Nassar was touching and manipulating their genitals, what they’d hear in response was that it was normal, nothing out of the ordinary. The gymnast Larissa Boyce recalls how, after reporting Nassar to her coach, Kathie Klages, in 1997, Klages responded by immediately warning her of the consequences of filing a report, both for Boyce and for Nassar. “So I convinced myself I must be the problem,” Boyce says. “And then I hopped back up on that table and he continued to abuse me for the next four years.”