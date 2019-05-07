Thrones’ supernatural side also throws kinks in quests to save “the realm.” After all, the show’s gods regularly intervene in mortal affairs, designating some lives as more significant than others. Jon Snow rose from the dead once; Beric Dondarrion did so multiple times. But in both cases, a logic is being followed: Save one life to save the many. Beric rescued Arya who rescued humankind. That they were confronting the Night King at all is thanks to Jon. “Chosen one” types, Thrones insists, are saviors in the literal sense of the word. Dany believes that she is one such savior—that she’s serving “destiny”—and she may be right. As Tyrion points out when Varys is complaining about Khaleesi’s destiny obsession, she really did walk out of a blazing fire with three hatched dragons. Some god is on her side.

Which, it must be remembered, is a way of saying that the showrunners have been on her side. Fiction authors are gods of sorts, and certain characters inevitably matter more to the story. One of the discomfiting things about this season has been how plainly the calculations about such worthiness have been made. In the run-up to the Battle of Winterfell, a bevy of farewell scenes telegraphed one of the most famous themes of Thrones: Anyone can die. Yet when the battle came, more characters survived than were expected, and there was no rational explanation as to why they did. Rather, a call clearly had been made from the showrunners about who was most expendable on the cast, and who they still needed for the plots they’d planned later in the season.

With each death, too, there comes the question of whether the character gets the “proper” sendoff—a way of dying, and a post-death mourning, that feels proportional to the value they provided to the show. The funereal opening of this latest episode served that purpose while also underscoring the life-matters philosophy held on one side of the Last War. Jon Snow’s speech placed particular emphasis on the weight of each person lost. “We’re here to say goodbye to our brothers and sisters, to our fathers and mothers, to our friends,” he said in the sternest voice he’s ever used. “Our fellow men and women who set aside their differences to fight together and die together so that others might live. Everyone in this world owes them a debt that can never be repaid.”

Yet on the pyres were the Dothraki, the Essos fighters whose fate on Thrones has generated a wave of criticism from viewers. The Dothraki riders represented a large portion of a society that had pledged fealty to Daenerys. At the Battle of Winterfell, they were sent out in front of the rest of the army, and then quickly, quietly snuffed out. The only mention of them on Sunday was when Tyrion, in passing, said that “the bulk of the remaining Dothraki” would ride South. But they did not get a memorial moment other than a brief shot in the funeral scene. If the Dothrakis’ entire arc involved racist tropes—noble savages, white saviors—it may have now ended with one final one. Their lives, from the point of view of Thrones as a TV show, didn’t matter very much.