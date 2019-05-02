The plot follows Fred Flarsky (played by Rogen), a left-leaning investigative journalist who loses his job when his agit-prop publication is absorbed into a larger media conglomerate. Flarsky, as a boy, had a crush on his babysitter, a headstrong girl named Charlotte Field (Theron) who lived next door. Now she’s secretary of state to a buffoon of a president (Bob Odenkirk), preparing to spin up her own campaign to succeed him, and impressive and famous enough to be embroiled in a flirtation with the handsome prime minister of Canada (Alexander Skarsgård). After a chance encounter with Flarsky at a party, Field brings him on board her campaign as a speechwriter, and their friendship develops into a full-blown clandestine affair as they tour the world testing her policy positions.

If anything, the biggest problem with Long Shot is that it’s a little too basic, struggling to match its weak plotting to Theron and Rogen’s excellent chemistry. The movie’s 125-minute run time is unconscionable considering the story could easily be resolved in 90: Low-status boy meets high-status girl, they hit it off nonetheless and then have to navigate a few expected difficulties. Still, given the paucity of on-screen romance in theaters these days (Netflix has made more of an effort on this front than any other major studio), Long Shot is almost automatically easy to enjoy. Its two stars are consummate pros doing what they do best: Rogen projecting everyman awkwardness, and Theron wearing her self-consciousness on her sleeve while still looking fabulous (think of her great recent work in Tully, but with a little more glamour). While Rogen’s own comic persona, all growly voiced and bumbling, is well-established at this point, he’s also an underrated comic partner who has helped spur career-funniest performances from many an actor.

As Field, Theron finds just the right balance of superstardom and vulnerability, playing off the way powerful women in politics are often unfairly judged as distant, unfunny, or intimidating. Flarsky is brought aboard to give Field’s campaign a chummier vibe, and Rogen himself unlocks Theron’s skill for boisterous, fratty humor. There’s a set-piece about Field trying the drug molly for the first time, and another about the surprising speed with which she reaches orgasm. Those more manic elements all feel a little tired, though; Hollywood comedies have already made the point, time and time again, that girls can be just as gross as boys. Instead, Long Shot thrives on Theron and Rogen’s verbal repartee and the more mundane issues in their relationship, where her need to compromise as a political candidate clashes with his vague idealism about shaking up the system.

The screenplay (by Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah) might have benefited from digging into some of the ideological differences between Flarsky and Field, but it usually opts to go silly and broad, bringing in friends played by O’Shea Jackson Jr. and June Diane Raphael for fizzy one-liners that gloss over deeper conflicts. Flarsky’s topical interests, and most of the film’s insights into geopolitics, are intentionally hazy. He has the dressed-down look and attitude of a “dirtbag lefty,” but his thoughts don’t extend much beyond a general distaste for big business and The Man. In the end, Long Shot is too fixated on the supposed absurdity of its romantic pair to spend much time considering them as people. Which is a shame, because the human moments are the only parts where the film really shines.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.