That she would weep, then, at that moment—in the film, and in her life—makes perfect sense. And her tears, in turn, manage to convey a sense of all that was at stake in her campaign and in many others of 2018: the moralities of health care; the looming threats of climate change; the reclaiming of an electoral system that was theoretically built for everyone but has generally served only a small sliver of someones.

“If anything, when you cry, you give away power,” the TV anchor Mika Brzezinski once put it. But Vilela’s tears, in their honesty and unruliness, suggest the opposite dynamic: There is power in open emotion. Knock Down the House offers a counterargument to empty stoicism and the strict-father model: The tears, here, double almost as campaign promises. They suggest the kind of passion and compassion that, the film argues, have been absent from the behavior of many of the (white, male) politicians who have shaped the status quo to their preferences. They suggest that the feminine-coded qualities that have often been treated as liabilities in political life are, in fact, profound assets. “Darn it, I want more of our politicians to care that much,” Vilela told me. “That when they’re not getting policies put in place, that they care. That it’s not just about the money to them, and the power. That it’s really about the people again.”

It’s a quietly radical argument. It wasn’t that long ago, after all, that Ed Muskie, 1972’s frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, saw his candidacy effectively obliterated by a report in The Washington Post that began, “With tears streaming down his face and his voice choked with emotion, Sen. Edmund S. Muskie (D-ME) stood in the snow outside the Manchester Union Leader this morning and accused its publisher of making vicious attacks on him and his wife, Jane.” Nor was it that long ago when John Boehner’s propensity to cry in public got him widely mocked as the “Weeper of the House.”

There are occasional exceptions—last week, Joe Biden got some approving assessments of an appearance on The View that found him tearing up when discussing grief—but in general, politicians are not expected to cry. And that is in large part because politicians are not expected to be women. In 2008, Hillary Clinton briefly teared up at a coffee shop in New Hampshire, just before the presidential primary there; the tears became a national news story, and then they became a mythology, and then, finally, they settled into an accusation: that she had manufactured them, obviously, for purposes of relatability. The whole thing suggested the punishing double bind that was as familiar during Clinton’s 2008 run as it was in 2016’s: Be authentic, but not too authentic. Be emotional, but not too emotional. Be real, but … not really.

Lears and her collaborators were aware of those tensions. Tears can be fraught things; onscreen tears can be even more so. “We were very careful in the way we presented that,” she told me; they focused particularly on the emotional arc of the story, so that the tears, when depicted, made sense to the viewer. “We wanted to make sure that there was enough context so that you … had empathy and would really understand what was at stake.” One of the film’s guiding principles, she says, came from the editor David Teague—an adaptation of the rule attributed to Emma Thompson: “Only cry once in a film, for maximum impact,” the actor is said to have advised. “Decide where it’s going to be. One weep, maybe two, but you have to be very clear about why you’re doing it.”