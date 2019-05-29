She’s talking about both her play, which has been nominated for two Tonys (Best Play and Best Actress) after a hit transfer to Broadway, and the document itself. The speech that Schreck delivered as a teenager at American Legion halls around the country compared the Constitution to a crucible, a fiery vessel fusing competing ingredients into something functional. Her contemporary take wrestles with the fact that the Constitution relies on “negative rights,” largely saying that the government cannot do things (like bar free speech), but doesn’t mandate “positive rights,” like saying the government can provide certain services (such as healthcare or education). She then relates how not having those kinds of services affected her family and women like her over the decades.

As the show goes on, Schreck tries to reconcile the Constitution’s many flaws. “I think the act of examining it every night and exploring it in this very personal, very emotional way has led me to question a lot of things about how our laws are made and how our country works,” she told me. “I have become frustrated with how difficult it is to amend and change. I have become frustrated about what I believe are the structural impediments to democracy baked into it—the electoral college, the Senate.”

Schreck’s play grapples with the fact that U.S. courts have offered wildly different interpretations of the Constitution depending on the era. Perhaps the best example of the document’s mutability is the Ninth Amendment, a one-sentence part of the Bill of Rights that clarifies that a right can still exist even if it isn’t explicitly laid out.

“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people,” the text reads. Schreck recalled that the constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe described the Ninth Amendment as “the only piece of writing in the document that tells you how to read it,” a mini-instruction manual reminding the country that the Bill of Rights is a work-in-progress. Schreck interprets the amendment to mean, “We didn’t write down every single thing—that’s part of your work as a country, as a society, as people, to figure out what other rights need to be protected.”

The Ninth Amendment has been debated since its inception. The conservative jurist Robert Bork famously called it an “inkblot” worth ignoring at his failed Supreme Court confirmation hearings, while Justice Arthur Goldberg cited it in his concurrence on the case Griswold v. Connecticut, which struck down a law criminalizing the use of contraceptives. That the amendment was crucial to such a pivotal decision while its vagueness is still a matter of academic discussion is all part of the bundle of contradictions that Schreck is digging into. “I like that there’s something in the Bill of Rights that’s difficult to parse, that suggests that it isn’t all spelled out here,” she said.