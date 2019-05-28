Running With Beto was co–executive-produced by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor (otherwise known as “the Pod Save America guys”); it often has the feel of an infomercial whose miracle product is a lanky resident of El Paso. This, too, is unsurprising. What is striking, though, is the low-stakes nature of the miracle: But wait! There’s more! the film keeps insisting—and the “more” here involves Beto, in his kitchen, eating some toast. Running With Beto’s director, David Modigliani, reportedly gathered 700 hours of footage to create the roughly 90-minute film, and it would have been easy to make the whole thing a classic hagiography. Instead, the final edit includes scenes of Beto’s family lamenting his run (“It’s definitely difficult for them,” Amy O’Rourke says of the campaign’s effect on their kids; “I’m ready for it to be over,” their son agrees later on). It includes shots of the candidate himself doing the same (“They’re having to live their lives without their dad being around,” he tells the camera). It also includes footage of Beto berating a staffer for her handling of the press; and chomping on anonymously wrapped food while driving his car down an equally anonymous interstate; and sweating profusely through his shirts.

Whether those moments are indicative of simple “transparency” or of a more manufactured strain of authenticity, they are unquestionably consonant with the logic of the campaign itself. “I think what we’re selling with him is just genuineness,” David Wysong, O’Rourke’s campaign chief, says near the outset of the film. He does not seem to recognize—or at least to acknowledge—the paradox lurking in the declaration.

Running With Beto follows in the tradition of many recent political documentaries—Weiner, Mitt, Knock Down the House—but one of its most direct antecedents is The War Room, the now classic behind-the-scenes look at the running of Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. Shot, by the documentarians Chris Hegedus and D. A. Pennebaker, in a verité style—and foregoing talking-head interviews in favor of a voraciously roving camera—The War Room studiously de-romanticizes the battles that are waged on the campaign trail. (Many of its scenes feature its central subjects, James Carville and George Stephanopoulos, simply looking bored. At one point, they’re shown eating popcorn out of large coffee filters that have been repurposed as bowls.) “What you realize,” as Roger Ebert put it in a 1994 review, “watching Carville and Stephanopoulos move between grand strategy and damage control, is that they are good at their jobs, and probably as honest as was possible under the circumstances. Certainly their decision to allow access by documentarians shows a willingness to be seen, warts and all.”

The War Room offers an inside look at how political charisma was industrialized for the particular affordances of the early 1990s in America; Running With Beto, in its way, does the same for its moment. The former was revolutionary in the behind-the-scenes access it both attained and provided: the wizards behind the curtain, under-slept and over-caffeinated, cannily directing the performances on the stage. Running With Beto, on the other hand, is revealing in its recognition that, at this point, there aren’t many scenes left to go behind at all. Center stage, backstage: The lines between them blur. And so do the lines between the candidate as a carefully calibrated performance and the candidate as a person.