When the show began in early 2018, the premise led critics to call it a “gentler” and feminist version of Breaking Bad. Those comparisons worked decently back then: Season 1 treated the women’s plight breezily—as breezily as a show introducing a trigger-happy neighborhood crime boss named Rio (Manny Montana) could, at least. There were zingers (“Aw, you guys didn’t hit me up to do brunch?” Rio teases when the women ask him for some face-time), mommy jokes (criminal activities are basically bake sales, no?), and the occasional wig.

Season 2, however? Not really gentle anymore—and much less network TV–friendly. The series is more interested in showing not just the messy consequences of the women’s criminal actions, but also the difficulties they face trying to hold onto their moral centers. This year, they nearly committed murder—and their decision not to kill Boomer (David Hornsby), the slimy supermarket manager who threatened to rat them out to the FBI, comes back to haunt them. In last weekend’s penultimate episode, the women realize that they’d accidentally disposed of an innocent stranger’s body—a task they were performing in the first place because of their failure to kill Boomer. (In Breaking Bad terms, they’d chosen a half measure.) Now, they have an extra corpse, the still-alive Boomer to take care of, and the feds on their tail anyway. The show leans into the challenge of being good: The more the women try to maintain normal lives—Annie has started calling their criminal activity “extracurriculars” to downplay it—the worse things get.

If Good Girls has become a more fascinating show by digging into and raising questions about morality, it has also, this season, more deeply probed the costs of female ambition. Since discovering her talent for crime, Beth has developed an appetite for a more thrilling existence. She seduces Rio and takes control of her husband Dean’s business. But her drive doesn’t go unpunished: The neighborhood moms become threatened by her self-assuredness. Dean (Matthew Lillard), feeling emasculated by his wife’s success, lashes out and takes the kids away. By the back half of the season, Beth feels trapped: She craves for more than the life she thought she wanted, but wanting more hurts the life she built. Looks like women just can’t ever, you know, have it all—the kids, the career, and the crime ring.

Ruby and Annie, too, have had deeper, meatier arcs this year. Ruby comes close to betraying her friends, while her husband, Stan (Reno Wilson), compromises his job as a cop by tampering with evidence to protect her. Toward the end of the season, he gets arrested and handcuffed in front of his and Ruby’s daughter, who now no longer looks up to him. Annie, meanwhile, gets romantically involved with her ex-husband and loses her child Sadie’s trust. She wins it back just in time: Sadie (Isaiah Stannard), in a tender scene, comes out as a transgender boy—a groundbreaking moment for trans representation, especially for network TV.