Spencer Kornhaber: I do think it’s too bad that while Game of Thrones used to be admired for portraying a fantasy universe you could believe was real, now it’s a show in which a fleet of boats can ambush a flying dragon. But despite all of the logical head-smack moments you laid out, David, I’m not brimming with complaints. The episode recaptured some classic Thrones qualities, really. With the tedious army of the dead turned to powder, the show can, in its final run, get back to what once made it great: very tense feasts.

Truly, the wake at Winterfell was nearly as nerve-wracking to watch as the battle it commemorated. Partly that was simply due to the memory of previous Thrones dinner-party disasters, including the Red Wedding and that one time Cersei quizzed 13-year-old Sansa Stark about menstruation. But David Nutter’s directorial choices (oddly long shots of wine-glugging and an eerie lack of music) as well as where exactly is this going scenarios (drinking games, Tormund speeches, Dany revealing not only Gendry’s parentage but also that she knew who he was at all) amped the unease. Though no great calamity erupted, the tone had been set for the rest of the episode. A betrayal was coming, somehow, somewhere.

This implication made it so that even the repetitive scenes of characters tracing and retracing their dilemmas—is Dany a good leader? What of Jon’s claim?—had a certain scary spark. Emotionally, characters were raw and jangled, and we saw some surprising turns: the cold Brienne sobbing, the proud Dany begging, the lunkish Jon managing to seem legitimately inspiring. If these aren’t behaviors we’ve come to expect from these characters, it’s because they’ve arrived in an unexpected place, with the realm’s great existential threat replaced by smaller, more human, concerns. Brienne, for example, never in her life had an opportunity for love. She’s been on a deeply transformational journey with Jaime. For him to walk out just after she’d let her guard down really is something to ugly-cry about.

Emilia Clarke, too, did some of her better work when conveying Dany’s desperation that Jon not share the secret of his birthright. She’s 100 percent right: If Jon really doesn’t want to pursue the throne, he needs to shut up. To think otherwise is almost too know-nothing in nature even for Jon Snow. The show is over-insisting, one more time, on the fatal flaw of the Starks’ devotion to honesty. But Sansa, to her credit, does not appear to possess that flaw anymore. Jon swore her to secrecy, and within a few scenes she was tattling to Tyrion, which then meant the info found its way to Varys, at which point it’s basically on Westeros’s version of Twitter.

Watching the gossip spread is as fun as it is ominous. Varys and Tyrion have been sidelined all season, but now that intrigue is back as the main event, they’re essentially holding a talk show within Game of Thrones. But are they as savvy puppet masters as they once seemed to be? Tyrion demonstrated a strange amount of idealism: He didn’t only insist on Dany’s goodness, he also seemed to believe (yet again) that he might convince Cersei to stand down (a delusion that Jaime, inexplicably, appears to share). Meanwhile, Varys, admirably enough, sounded like an Enlightenment philosopher as he talked about saving lives in a world that treats common folks as expendable. He says he’ll pay any price to help the realm and that’s why he’s considering turning on Dany. Funnily enough, though, Dany says she’ll pay any price for much the same goal: ending tyranny. Varys is accusing her of delusions of grandeur, but is he suffering from the same?