For Bran, physical limitations did have practical effects. A boy who once loved to climb now couldn’t move independently from bed and began having supernatural visions. To make his way in the world required the assistance of others: Tyrion, crafting him a saddle; Hodor, hoisting him on his back; Meera and Osha and Jojen Reed, attending to and defending him. But rather than cast him as someone more existentially carried by others, the show was always clear that Bran was driving the journey north. He even had enough agency to appear to some viewers to be exploiting Hodor. As Mayer said, "Bran, who of all people should have some empathy for Hodor, is kind of an abusive little shit.”

But Mayer actually approved of this flaw in Bran’s character. “There is a huge step forward in the fact that you’ve got people in here who are disabled, who are complex, sometimes really annoying, sometimes heroic, sometimes selfish, sometimes unselfish,” she said. “I think [George R. R.] Martin is really trying to not put them into types or use them as some symbol for the suffering of humanity.”

The thematic implications to Bran’s crowning, however, might smooth out some of that sense of complexity. He, it’s now clear, was always the show’s exemplary victim of violence in the name of hereditary power, and thus there’s poetry in him being the one to “break the wheel.” That Martin and the showrunners tied his inability to walk to a mystical awakening puts Bran in company with characters throughout mythological and pop-culture history, but it doesn’t exactly humanize him. What defines his character, now, other than what he can (see all of history, warg into creatures) and cannot do (walk, want, feel emotions, sire children)?

Tyrion—the show’s more fully fleshed-out example of all the contradictions and desires within people marked physically apart—knows how the perception of bodies can be as important as the lived reality of them. All his life, he had to fight against the prejudiced notion that looking different on the outside made him freakish on the inside. Now, he endorses someone whose status as a “broken thing” really is tied to a deeper strangeness. By leveraging that strangeness—and wider perceptions about a “broken” boy who “learned to fly”—for his desired outcome, Tyrion’s championing of Bran has the air of subversion with relevance to our own world. But there’s also something all-too-typical about Bran: He rules humanity by losing his own humanity, which is exactly the thing society so often denies people like him anyways.

