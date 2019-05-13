And though no adaptation is expected to adhere exactly to its source material, the books had laid plenty of groundwork for Cersei to remain a nuanced character even if her children died. All her life, Cersei had been obsessed with a prophecy a witch had told her—a prophecy the show portrayed—that warned of her being cast down by “another, younger and more beautiful.” So she obsesses over her looks and her status. “Words cannot hurt me,” she thinks repeatedly in her final chapter in A Dance With Dragons. “I am beautiful, the most beautiful woman in all Westeros.” Sure, the mantra has the ring of vanity, but it also captures Cersei’s fear. The show could have pulled on that thread of vulnerability after Cersei ascended to the Iron Throne, especially when that “younger and more beautiful” dragon queen began heading for her, but it never did. (And: Would it really have been so hard for production to swap out Cersei’s pixie cut for a better wig?)

The show tapered off its exploration of Cersei’s difficult relationship with Jaime, too. The pair began as incestuous siblings and parents to the future king; by the beginning of the final season, they were estranged and their dynamic sidelined. Aside from Cersei’s shocked expression as Jaime walked away in the Season 7 finale, the show didn’t bother to dig into her feelings about her brother’s betrayal. Cersei’s right-hand man, Maester Qyburn (Anton Lesser), even ordered the sellsword Bronn (Jerome Flynn) to kill the Lannister brothers on her behalf in the Season 8 premiere—a cold-blooded move for a highly personal assassination order.

Rather than diving into these other facets of Cersei, the series saddled her in her final episodes with another pregnancy—a twist that once again served to reduce her to that familiar trope: the villain who happens to be a mother. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) spelled the writers’ perspective out for viewers when he made his last-ditch appeal in “The Last of the Starks.” “You’re not a monster,” he told his sister as she glared down at him from the walls of King’s Landing. “You’ve always loved your children more than yourself.” Not content with explaining themselves in behind-the-scenes videos, the showrunners had one of the most clever characters in the series’ universe undermine his intellect and say it for them.

Would having more women writing and directing the series have saved Cersei from becoming so one-note? Maybe. Other prestige series such as The Affair and The Handmaid’s Tale, both of which have tackled the grief of child loss in major arcs without demonizing the mother, regularly count women in their writing and directing lineups.

Even within the violent world of Thrones, Cersei’s loss of her children needn’t have completely erased who she was. Other characters before her have outlived (or thought they’ve outlived) their children and grieved in compelling ways: Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) learned of her younger sons’ supposed deaths while away from Winterfell and mourned their fates throughout Season 3. The Baratheon princess Shireen wasn’t Davos’s daughter, but she may as well have been: Her death still has lingering effects on him that have been revisited over the past two seasons. Even Daenerys got juicy scenes following her first dragon’s death in Season 7. Cersei, however? While Joffrey’s and Myrcella’s deaths left her reeling and contemplating loss, Tommen’s, at the end of Season 6, appeared to barely affect her, if only because she had a single scene—a look at Tommen’s body—to convey her grief.

The version of Cersei viewers saw in the time since her deadliest move—blowing up the Sept of Baelor—could have been so much richer. Lannisters always pay their debts. It’s too bad the show does not.

