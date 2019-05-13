What is striking about Daenerys’s newly Walter White–inflected trajectory, though—and what also saves an episode that is otherwise punctured with plot holes—is that you can read it in so many ways. Maybe her decision is the result of madness—the apple settling, after all this time, right at the trunk of the tree—or maybe it’s … ruthlessness. Maybe she got the crazy edit, yes; or maybe the leader who has justified so much under the auspices of the broken wheel has answered a Westerosi version of the trolley problem, deciding that some innocents must die in the present so that many more can live peacefully in the future. Or maybe, having recently lost her second dragon and the apparent loyalty of those left in her orbit, she simply made a blunt calculation about power and what will be required to attain it. Rhaegalpolitik: “Let it be fear,” Dany tells Jon, before making all too good on her word.

Ambiguity is a powerful tool in storytelling; it is also a difficult one to wield well. While the writers and showrunners of Game of Thrones have not always landed on the right side of things, the uncertainty in this case provides its own kind of conclusion. Here is the horror lurking in the fiery rubble of King’s Landing: Whether Dany acted out of a lost mind or a cruelly sharp one makes no difference in the end. The effect of either is precisely the same. Innocent people, crushed and snuffed and burned. Terror, raining from the sky. Game of Thrones has always operated on two levels: political intrigue on the one hand and horror on the other, King’s Landing here and the Night King there. In “The Bells,” though, just as one element has apparently resolved—the ghosts defeated by heartfelt humanity—a new threat has come. And it is all the worse because it has emerged from the side of the humans. Dany is a savior, and Dany is a monster, and it is impossible to know where one ends and the other begins.

In that foundational ambiguity, there is despair. This is what happens, after all, when individual leaders accumulate strength that refuses to be questioned or moderated: Everyday people become subject, in the most intimate of ways, to the workings of leaderly minds and hearts and spleens. The world and its inhabitants get shaped by the fickle emotions of the powerful. The outlines of the known world exist as they do because Robert Baratheon, all flesh and fiery synapse, was so deeply in love with Lyanna Stark that he couldn’t imagine—couldn’t allow himself to believe—that she would leave him for Rhaegar Targaryen. Robert warred, he told himself, in the name of love, and he bent the fate of the Seven Kingdoms as he battled. The history of our own world, of course, has been shaped in similar ways: by misunderstandings, by insults, by vengeance that is backed by the weapons of war. He “tried to kill my dad,” George W. Bush said of Saddam Hussein, and the common folk are living, still, with the consequences.