The first season was always meant to stand alone. That the second, which debuts Friday on Amazon, is so successfully additive and so satisfyingly final in its conclusion, feels like a minor miracle. Without spoiling too much, the crux of the last six episodes involves Fleabag finally meeting her match—someone who, like her, has suffered the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, but whose response has totally diverged from Fleabag’s self-constructed armor of casual sex and deflectional humor. Fleabag, in other words, finds religion.

In the first episode, which essentially functions as a one-act play complete with introduction, complication, and catharsis, Fleabag joins her family for dinner to celebrate her father’s (Bill Paterson) engagement to her godmother (Olivia Colman). There, she meets a Catholic priest (Andrew Scott), who slowly draws her into his life, and vice versa. It’s a striking twist—Fleabag, the most sexually rapacious and cheekily nihilist heroine in modern memory, forming a friendship with a man who’s willfully celibate and resolute in his belief that God has a plan for everyone. It’s also an ingenious disruption that forces her out of her comfort zone and into the proximity of a man whose habits and desires and coping methods are completely opposed to her own.

At a panel for Fleabag earlier this year, Waller-Bridge said that the motto in the show’s writing room is “Go Greek or go home.” The conclusion of Season 1, in which a tumultuous confrontation with her family forced Fleabag into a bruising moment of self-reckoning, edged the series closer to tragedy than comedy, tempered only by an act of kindness from a previous antagonist (Hugh Dennis). Season 2, in considering the fraught relationship between humans and gods, feels closer to Greek drama than ever, even if the show’s characteristic elements—morbid punch lines, toilet humor, Fleabag’s constantly tangoing eyebrows—keep it grounded among the mortals.

Everything wonderful about the show remains. There’s Claire (Sian Clifford), Fleabag’s sister, a high-flying, emotionally repressed, acerbic businesswoman who’s so uptight, she seems permanently on the verge of splintering like peanut brittle. There’s the noise Fleabag makes every time she encounters Claire’s husband, Martin (Brett Gelman)—a cross between a nasal ughgggh and a guttural erghchch. Colman, who claimed the Best Actress Academy Award earlier this year for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite, inhabits a very different kind of authoritarian in the role of Fleabag’s soon-to-be stepmother, a gorgon exuding clouds of backhanded compliments and passive aggression. (“Gosh, haven’t you got a lovely thick neck,” is just one example.) In addition to Scott, who pitches his character aptly between savior and lost soul, there are guest spots from Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw, the latter of whom ducks in from Waller-Bridge’s other show, Killing Eve, to play a therapist with dry forearms.