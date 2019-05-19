What drove it home was the political “cold open” sketch (which, as usual, kicked off the show): It gathered all of SNL’s lazy gags about the Trump administration into one sing-a-long presentation. Beck Bennett showed up as Mike Pence to supply some uninspired homosexual innuendo, Alex Moffat and Mikey Day did their Dumb and Dumber routine as Trump’s oldest sons, and then Robert De Niro shuffled in, all made up as Robert Mueller, to stand there and do nothing in particular (Baldwin-as-Trump waved him off, yelling “no collusion!”).

It was about as laugh-free as the cold open of the previous year’s finale, which also involved Trump, his sons, and Mueller in a Sopranos spoof, mocking the idea that whatever resolution was promised from the special counsel’s investigation might never arrive. A year later, they’re all singing “Don’t Stop Me Now” together, rather than “Don’t Stop Believing,” but the message remains the same. “I don’t know what’s next for me, but I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say, ‘Tune in next season to see who lives and who dies,’” Baldwin joked, satirizing both the president’s propensity for firing cabinet members and the actor’s own professed unwillingness to stay in the role.

Baldwin probably should move along, as his heart really hasn’t been in the role since Trump won the presidency. A reshuffle is also badly needed behind the Weekend Update desk, where Colin Jost and Michael Che have never quite managed to distinguish themselves after five seasons on the job. Some of the other sketches in last night’s episode pointed to opportunities SNL let go stale over the years. Kyle Mooney, whose strange digital shorts initially made him seem like a weird and wooly replacement for Andy Samberg, has gotten to do less and less of them of late; the return of his recurring “romance” with Leslie Jones felt like a pale imitation of the more esoteric humor he used to favor. Even the appearance of one of McKinnon’s better recurring characters, the frequent alien abductee Ms. Rafferty, felt fully exhausted.

The finale’s host was Paul Rudd, a capable SNL favorite who is no stranger to weird sketch comedy, but he largely disappeared into the background, like so many talented hosts this season. The only truly memorable SNL episodes this year all involved trips into the show’s brighter past—the return of Seth Meyers in October, the second appearance of John Mulaney in March, and most recently, a long-awaited hosting appearance from Adam Sandler. As it settles into middle age (with Season 45 on the horizon), SNL will always be guilty of occasionally looking back, and fans can’t be blamed for their nostalgia. But it’s hard to know what people will remember fondly from the last few years of the show.

