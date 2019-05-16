In a conversation for this series, Greene described how a passage from Dante’s Inferno inspired the book’s title, and how his work as a music critic helped him with the challenge of articulating unspeakable sadness and joy. A contributing writer and former senior editor at Pitchfork, Greene’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, GQ, and other publications. He spoke to me by phone.

Jayson Greene: I’d spent the year after Greta passed writing, and at that point I’d already published an op-ed called “Children Don’t Always Live” for The New York Times—the first time I’d written about Greta publicly. I was ready to put together a book proposal, and my agent had said, “You know, you really need to have a title of some kind.” That started the ball rolling in my head. For me, the process of trying to find a title was really a way of asking myself what the ultimate meaning of the story should be. It meant finding a way to distinguish between what the story meant to me, in my life, and what the story would mean to others as I told it.

I don’t mean to say it’s two different stories. They’re the same story. But when we tell stories, we step outside our lives in a way that’s not possible when we’re actually going through something. Part of storytelling means examining things as if it weren’t you at the center—and that distance, which you could basically call perspective, is part of the therapy. Coming up with the title was the moment where I had to make that shift. I had to ask myself, Why am I telling this story to other people?

At first, I kept thinking about the word “between.” That 15-month period of our lives, the time between Greta’s passing and Harrison’s birth, felt profoundly between two things, so I kept trying to make a title there. But nothing stuck, in part because I couldn’t think of anything that felt resonant or that I liked the sound of. On the one hand, I was thinking about this overwhelming, emotional topic, and on the other, I was like, “Oh, that would look terrible on a book jacket.” It was both processes happening at once.

One day, my wife, Stacy, and I were talking about that period of our lives, and we agreed that it felt like a kind of purgatory. It was then that I thought about The Divine Comedy for the first time.

I hadn’t read The Divine Comedy since I was a freshman in college. And I hadn’t read Inferno since my first semester, when I was massively idiotic. I could not have been less prepared to soak up anything profound from the text, other than that there were monsters in it, and at the bottom there was a frozen lake, and that it was pretty gnarly that the dog ate the people’s heads. If you had offered me five hundred dollars to tell you the last lines of the Inferno, I would not have made five hundred dollars.

I first thought the title might be some kind of play on “in a dark wood,” the setting where Dante famously finds himself in crisis as the book begins. But there was already a book called In a Dark, Dark Wood. So I picked up our copy of [Robert] Pinsky’s translation of Inferno, which we had in our home and never opened, while Stacy started looking for quotes on Goodreads. We both knew the answer was in there somewhere.