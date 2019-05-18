Both on and offline, I paid so much attention to the Backstreet Boys that I picked up on the key concepts that were being sold to me: Nick, Howie, Kevin, A.J., and Brian were dreamy, they were heartthrobs, and they would never break my heart. The choreographed routines, precise harmonies, pelvic thrusts, and posed photos (why so much squatting?) were all designed in service of this message. This recognition, that as a young fan I was meant to merely be a cog in their celebrity machine, was surprisingly empowering. I felt as though I had discovered a secret, which in turn gave me the confidence to start engaging with the ideas and messages that the group presented.

One of my friends, Julianna, felt similarly. The two of us had met at a birthday party and bonded over our enthusiasm for the Backstreet Boys. We saw A.J. as the tattooed bad boy who humped the floor in concert; Nick as the adorably handsome baby of the group who misused words in interviews; Brian as the jokester with a jaw sharper than A.J.’s spiked hair; Kevin as the sullen big brother and oldest member; and Howie as the wide-eyed earnest one, who delivered lines like, “My name is Howie D., howie doin’?,” with a serious expression and a dapper wink.

Together, Julianna and I ventured into a small subset of the online fan community that, in addition to broadcasting our adoration, wrote original jokes and commentary about the packaged personas each member embodied.

We launched our BSB humor site on January 1, 2000. I was 16 by then, and she was 17. We gave our project the name “Tight Like Cheese,” a reference to some of the bonus content available on the Backstreet Boys’ self-titled first U.S. album.

dena ogden

By creating the site, Julianna and I immediately became part of something. To me, this period of time felt like the wild-west era of the internet. I, a teen girl, could saunter into a chatroom (the online equivalent of a saloon) and announce my presence by slapping my hand on the bar (or by putting some HTML code into a file). I could declare that I belonged, and then I … just did.

Within weeks of the launch, Julianna and I found our site endorsed and promoted by fellow fans all over the world. We weren’t the first BSB humor site, nor the biggest (names like Whodaman and Da Phat Farm will ring bells to others), but the trajectory we experienced was still remarkable. This was years before Tumblr, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter made it easy to share and signal-boost favorite sites. Yet in the eight or so months that we were operational, Tight Like Cheese saw tens of thousands of visitors, and the guestbook held, to our shock, hundreds of comments. We were shaping the Backstreet Boys online space with the help of a whisper network of squealing fangirls.

dena ogden

The humor on Tight Like Cheese was, we thought, edgy—so edgy that Julianna and I wrote under nicknames (“Dees” and “Juje,” which rhymes with luge) and never revealed our true identities. I suspect that many people who knew us in real life during this time still don’t know about the site (or maybe they do now—surprise, high-school friends). I have a limited number of screenshots thanks to internet archives and the Wayback Machine, and some of the jokes we made embarrass me now that I look back with adult sensibilities and a modern perspective. Not everything funny to a 16-year-old boy-band superfan stands the test of time.

dena ogden

That said, there are also many sections of the site of which I’m proud. They show more self-assuredness and imagination than I remember actually feeling as a teenager. We had no official ties to the BSB or anyone involved with them, yet we felt that, as self-aware and critically minded fans, we deserved to peek behind the curtain and see how everything came together. Since that was logistically impossible for two teens in the Pacific Northwest, Julianna and I turned to writing fiction. We speculated about the motivations, expectations, and feelings of the group members, none of whom we knew beyond what we could glean from their polished interview answers. After news about former manager Lou Pearlman’s mistreatment of the group emerged (details continue to be revealed today), we wrote a mock advice column that satirized the grueling process the group had endured:

dena ogden

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that I now work as a writer publishing on the internet—though, to my knowledge, nothing I’ve produced has come close to garnering the same kind of enthusiastic response as Tight Like Cheese, nor inspired even a fraction of the feedback.