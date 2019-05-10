The mystery has spawned a centuries-long quest for other possible authors of the plays—a quest that has focused on male writers until recently. Spurred on by a fascination with the playwright’s uncanny insights into women, doubters are now exploring female candidates, one of whom I examine in “Was Shakespeare a Woman?” The mystery has also forced biographers of the long-enshrined bard to resort to speculation, using the plays, court politics, and general descriptions of Elizabethan England to elaborate the recorded facts of Shakespeare’s life into the narrative of his presumed literary life. The subjunctive voice is everywhere: Shakespeare “could have,” “probably,” “surely,” “perhaps,” “must have,” and so on. Any problems that arise along the way are made to surrender to that which is unfathomable, his genius. In Soul of the Age, the Oxford scholar Jonathan Bate turns the absence of literary evidence into proof of the bard’s superior character: He had an “instinct for caution,” Bate argues, and a “track record of staying out of trouble” (a claim at odds with evidence of Shakespeare’s numerous run-ins with the law). In The Truth About William Shakespeare: Fact, Fiction, and Modern Biography, the British scholar David Ellis laments that all these speculations come at the risk of “a general lowering of intellectual standards and the degradation of the art of biography.”

All Is True, a bookend of sorts to Shakespeare in Love, sticks closely to the biographies and to the familiar narrative of Shakespeare (played by Branagh) as mythical, romantic genius. “Your soul has the whole world in it,” his daughter Susanna (Lydia Wilson) exclaims, in tune with the hagiographic spirit that pervades the film. After the Globe Theatre in London burns down in 1613, Shakespeare is shown abjuring his pen and returning to his hometown, where the locals greet him with reverence: “Such an honor!” (According to historical records, no townspeople actually recognized him as the great poet—not his friend Thomas Greene, who kept a diary while he stayed at Shakespeare’s home, and not even John Hall, Shakespeare’s son-in-law, who wrote excitedly in his diary about a visit from the poet Michael Drayton yet neglected to mention his own father-in-law.)

Shakespeare settles into his grand home, sharing awkward family dinners with two grown daughters, Susanna and Judith, and a wife he’s barely seen in years. He stares fondly at his coat-of-arms, an allusion to one well-known drama in his life—his status-seeking ambition to become a gentleman. He laps up the praise of the Earl of Southampton (Ian McKellen), who arrives hailing him as “God of poetry! God of truth!” (There is no evidence they ever knew one another.) Then he stomps around and moans a lot about his wife and daughters being ungrateful. “I have raised this family up! Through my genius I have brought fame and fortune to this house! Yes, my genius!”