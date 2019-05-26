There are missteps in the show, for sure. Charcoal drawings by Christine Sun Kim, a deaf artist, feature charts that measure her frustration with institutions that cater only to the hearing. (In Degrees of My Deaf Rage in the Art World (2018), one such frustration, “visiting artists who aren’t comfortable with interpreters,” rates as “obtuse rage.”) These are memes, really—and a missed opportunity to showcase Kim’s work, since she is known for engaging sound performances that examine the links between sign language and music. Agustina Woodgate’s National Times (2016/2019)—an installation of clocks outfitted with sandpaper arms that slowly grind away the numbers—is simply didactic.

But there are no outright mistakes in this biennial—nothing like the divisive abstraction in the 2017 show by Schutz, a white woman, that depicted the 1955 funeral photograph of a mutilated Till. That painting sparked protests that forced museum leaders to reckon with issues of cultural appropriation and representation. (One artist, Parker Bright, obstructed Schutz’s painting while wearing a shirt that read, “Black Death Spectacle.”) This time around, outrage has focused not on the content of the biennial, but on the institution itself. Michael Rakowitz, an Iraqi American artist, dropped out in protest over the Whitney’s relationship with Warren Kanders, a vice chair of the museum’s board, who owns a weapons manufacturing company. In a twist, Kanders is also the subject of a protest piece included in the Whitney Biennial: Triple-Chaser (2019), an 11-minute documentary by a group called Forensic Architecture that details the use of tear gas produced by Kanders’s company.

Crucially, there’s very little Donald Trump on view. By my count, the president’s name comes up just once, in a sound installation by Marcus Fischer recorded the day before the president’s inauguration. The omission might seem unlikely for a show that is in many ways clearly attuned to America’s political dynamics. For comparison, at the height of the Iraq War, the 2006 Whitney Biennial included a painting by Richard Serra called Stop Bush (2004), featuring those words over the notorious silhouetted image of the hooded prisoner at Abu Ghraib. This year’s exhibit includes no such call to arms.

Flashpoints around race and identity didn’t start with Trump, the curators could be signaling, and they won’t end when he leaves office. Maybe the broader point is that the polarizing president just isn’t a factor here. This Whitney Biennial is a subtle show built on a whole host of themes, no single one of which represents America. But the exhibit is, for once, representative. That choice might be obvious, but it’s striking—and something museums should adopt as the norm.

