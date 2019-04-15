Sunday’s round captivated in its combination of familiarity and difference, the ways in which it held to and diverged from elements of the Tiger legend. Each of the previous 14 times Woods had lifted a major trophy, he had entered the final day with at least a share of the lead; his reputation was for hope-snuffing dominance, not come-from-behind heroics. This time, he began his day—at the unusually early hour of 9:20 a.m. ET, to get ahead of an approaching storm—two strokes back of the leader, Francesco Molinari. At his peak, Woods was the unquestioned best athlete on the course, his strength allowing him to launch drives other players could only chuckle at. Down the stretch on Sunday, he found himself followed by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Tony Finau on the leaderboard, young bombers (and Woods acolytes) who all beat his driving numbers.

Read: The never-ending story of the Tiger Woods comeback

The pivotal moment—and maybe, for those inclined to look for it, proof of aged wisdom—came on the 12th hole, a short par-3 with the green lying just beyond a ribbon of water. As many of his main competitors—Koepka, Ian Poulter, Molinari, and Finau—dumped their shots in the creek, Woods lofted his safely onto the middle of the green. It was hardly a highlight in and of itself, setting up as it did a ho-hum two-putt for par, but as the other scores climbed, it gave Woods a share of the lead he would never relinquish. “It helps to be experienced,” he said of his thought process. “That’s all I was concentrating on. Don’t be fooled.”

More conventionally Tiger-esque displays followed. Woods made birdies on the par-5 13th and 15th: smashed drives, on in two, it might have been the year 2000. On the par-3 16th, the lead now his alone, he hit a tee shot that felt like a souvenir for the delighted crowd. Using his 8-iron, he spun the ball far past the flagstick and into a ridge that fed it back; it rolled within a foot of the hole and settled within two for an easy birdie putt.

After the tap-in on 18 made the win official, celebration came from all corners. Woods threw his arms in the air and then walked off the green to hug his family. The crowd roared. Former Masters winners put on their green jackets and lined up to congratulate him. Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, and Tom Brady tweeted their praise. Woods’s history has not been a wholly noble one, of course—the sight of his daughter and son was a reminder of the real human stakes attached to last decade’s tabloid fervor—but on Sunday it hit the last big beat of the American comeback story, and the country indulged.

As Woods walked off the 18th green, CBS’s Jim Nantz did the announcer’s duty and looked forward to approaching majors, the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, held at courses where Woods has won before. It seemed for a moment as if the last 11 years hadn’t happened, as if a mothballed trajectory could be dusted off again. The power of this performance, though, was that it wasn’t that; it was something else. Back on the ninth, when Woods still trailed, a poor approach shot had left him with a 70-foot birdie attempt. He tapped the ball and looped it down a dangerous decline, over 20 long seconds, to within inches of the cup. It was a virtuosic putt, but one that, 15 years ago, observers would have been disappointed not to see drop—a missed opportunity for magic. Sunday, they went wild. Things are different now.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.