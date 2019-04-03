Li’s Where Reasons End is in a different category from many of its mass-media counterparts. The novel is also, without question, an exceptional piece of literature; Michael Schaub, writing for NPR, described it as “the rarest of things: a perfect book,” and the novelist Elizabeth McCracken called it “a masterpiece by a master.” The conversation between mother and son is poetic and philosophical, quiet and undemanding. In one passage, the narrator wonders, “Does one have to stay out of part of one’s own mind?” This prompts the following exchange:

If I’m the trespasser of my own mind I’ve acquitted myself, he said. Then I shall acquit myself, too. Don’t trespass in the first place, he said. Too late, I said. To love is to trespass. To live, too, he said. How can anyone not see it that way?

Here, fiction doesn’t just bleed into reality; it also gives life to the imaginary. The narrator, who is herself an author, writes her son back into existence by force of will, conjuring him into “a world made up by words, and words only. No images, no sounds.” The act of conjuring is familiar to her. “What I was doing was what I had always been doing,” the narrator thinks: “Writing stories.” As an author, the novel suggests, the narrator was a “parent” to a multitude of fictional characters. As a bereaved mother, she had only one recourse: to become the author of her child.

In its refusal to dwell on why, the book also offers a valuable counterpoint to the dominant narrative about suicide. In many media portrayals, finding a reason for someone’s suicide provides an ending to the story. Ultimately, this allows readers to disengage and move on. The result is that, after an initial outpouring of public support, interest in and attention to the problem tend to wane. Li’s portrayal of grief as something that doesn’t necessarily have a clear end point might be closer to real-life experience for many.

Yet Where Reasons End also suggests the narrator’s grim surrender to the inevitability of her son’s death—a notion that could contribute to destructive thought patterns for some readers. Early on, the narrator says, “Calling Nikolai’s action inexplicable was like calling a migrant bird ending on a new continent lost … Who can say the vagrant doesn’t have a reason to change the course of its flight?” Nikolai’s attitude toward his death is even more decisive. “I’m all clear now,” he tells his mother, “pure and perfect, just the way I want.” Later, his mother wonders, “Is it a fatal condition … for some people just being themselves?” The question hangs over the book, unanswered. Underlying these thoughts is the belief once expressed by Li at the height of her own depression: that suicide can seem like “an appropriate, even the only, option.”

Li’s novel arrives in a media landscape where the broader discourse about suicide is defined by a never-ending tension: between looking at and looking away, between feeling out the issue’s contours and recoiling from them. Fictional portrayals of suicide also exist in a middle ground, somewhere between art, entertainment, and, if we accept their potential for harm, self-fulfilling prophecy.