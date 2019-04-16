What Notre Dame might come to symbolize now, though, is resilience. Like so many of the incomparable cathedrals, mosques, and towers around the world, it’s found itself vulnerable, a strange quality for something hewn out of stone. Notre Dame’s Gothic edifice, one of the most recognizable façades in all of Western architecture, is an astonishing interaction between art and physics, its intricate arches and carvings and portals seeming to defy possibility, even gravity. Its frame, though, has turned out to be simpler, and infinitely combustible. The structure holding up the roof, referred to romantically as “the forest,” was made of wooden beams, some of which dated back to the 12th century. Notre Dame’s website has pictures of the charpente, a chaotic construction of planks and pegs. “Incendie, ce n’est pas impossible,” the description states. Fire isn’t impossible.

There’s no doubt that recovery, for Notre Dame, will be arduous, and expensive, and dominated by the same kinds of arguments and recriminations that always accompany the commitment of public funds to colossal projects. What seems hopeful, though, is that it will be rebuilt, because the history of sacred structures is defined by exactly this cycle of ruin and repair. Cathedrals in Europe are palimpsests, built and rebuilt on the same sites over thousands of years: They bear additions and repairs—and sometimes total reconstruction—by countless hands. Notre Dame, for example, is believed to have been put up on the original site of a temple to Jupiter. Four separate churches predated its consecration, and all were destroyed, or demolished, before the cornerstone for Notre Dame was laid in the springtime of 1163, 856 years ago. Notre Dame’s spire, the one that burned on Monday, was added in the 19th century, replacing the original, which had been weakened by the elements over the course of 500 years.

None of this makes the Notre Dame fire less catastrophic, or less of a wound to the soul of Paris. But it’s comforting, maybe, to consider how many sites have recovered from the grievous damage of natural and man-made disasters. The old St. Paul’s was built after a fire in 1087 destroyed much of medieval London. It was damaged by storms in 1255, after which its roof was refashioned out of wood (a structural decision that would prove fatal four centuries later). Wren’s redesigned St. Paul’s took 33 years to construct, cost more than a million pounds, and is inarguably one of the most spectacular buildings in the world. Wren, the poet Deanna Rodger writes in “Reconstruction,” “knew how to rewrite, a surprise savior … [finding] flow in fire, and life in ash.”

The ultimate fragility of buildings like Notre Dame is a tragedy, but a very human one. Cathedrals bear in their construction all the fragments and blows of civilization, the moonshots and the arbitrary chaos of life over time. In Seville, the Cathedral of St. Mary of the See incorporates in its design a bell tower that used to be a minaret, from the mosque that formerly stood on the site. In 1936, revolutionaries in Barcelona started a fire in the crypt of Antoni Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia, destroying some of the blueprints for a basilica so impossibly ambitious that it remains unfinished even now. The Dresden Frauenkirche, a baroque church built in the 18th century, survived Prussian cannonballs during the Seven Years’ War, only to be obliterated by Allied incendiary bombs in 1945. For decades, the rubble remained, a monument to the cost of the war, until an 11-year reconstruction project was completed in 2005. The blackened stones of the bombed cathedral make up one third of the building that stands today.