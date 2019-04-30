Oloixarac is more oblique about this idea than Serpell. Her novel’s main arc follows a hacker named Cassio as he joins Stromatoliton, a DNA-surveillance company working with the fictional LatAm Genetic Data Unification Project—a program with brutal roots in the Cold War–era repression of dissidents—to let governments track citizens’ every movement. While the company’s sinister agenda is fairly clear, Oloixarac doesn’t provide a singular villain: Cassio’s intentions toward Stromatoliton become destructive thanks to his hunger for power.

Oloixarac parallels the Stromatoliton storyline with that of an 18th-century explorer who experiments on human bodies. Niklas Bruun collects samples of a hallucinogenic plant from the Amazon, then grows them inside women’s wombs. In Europe, he becomes a celebrity, thanks to his conquest of jungles and women. As soon as Bruun returns from his first trip, his stories become fodder for the tabloid press, which uses his botanical sketches as “candid proof that the cream of scientific aristocracy was embroiled in a strange coital affair.” He becomes a representation of the hyper-masculine colonial impulses to penetrate, to collect, and to dominate.

This makes Bruun a double for the young Cassio, whose aggressions against Stromatoliton are meant not to protest the loss of privacy, but to demonstrate his potency. Oloixarac links this desire to Cassio’s relentlessly sexualizing attitudes toward women. To Cassio, women are an “incomprehensibly sadistic” alien race, deserving of scorn and abuse. In her 1975 essay, LeGuin asked, “Isn’t the ‘subjection of women’ in [science fiction] merely a symptom of a whole which is authoritarian, power-worshiping, and intensely parochial?” Oloixarac’s response, as conveyed through her blunt-force portrayal of Cassio’s misogyny, is a resounding yes.

Cassio’s lust for power undermines any hopeful currents Dark Constellations could have had. Oloixarac portrays humans as a grabby, greedy species struggling to control as much of others as possible. This is as true of Bruun and Stromatoliton as it is of Cassio, scheming in his bedroom, “mocking corporate armies, spitting on the sense of security felt by those who believed themselves to hold power—subjecting them, in sum, to a new reality principle wherein beings like Cassio reigned.” Rather than writing Cassio as a concerned hacktivist, Oloixarac makes him a curdled little dictator whose ultimate interest is dominance.

The only character in Dark Constellations not interested in controlling others is Piera, a disaffected Stromatoliton biologist whose alienation from her male co-workers and from the overreach of her company leads her to cut herself off—from people, and from broader systems. She privately refers to her employer as “the animal of the state unleashed,” but remains at Stromatoliton, satisfying her voyeuristic curiosity even as the future of Argentine privacy is in question. With Piera, Oloixarac seems to underscore the impossibility of stepping away from power in a world in which science overrides ethics. Piera may consider herself an observer rather than a participant, but she remains complicit in the global expansion of surveillance.