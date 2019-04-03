Given the glut of spandex-wearing champions being churned out every month, theatergoers would be well within their rights to claim superhero fatigue and skip Shazam!. But the film is hyper-aware of the many storytelling tropes it can remix, razz, or flat-out ignore, precisely because audiences are so used to them. While Shazam! is technically part of the extended DC Comics Universe that produced duds like Batman v Superman and Justice League (as well as the far more winning Wonder Woman and Aquaman), those films belong to a different, self-serious endeavor, with heroes who stand for truth and honor and pitiless villains who need to be driven back into other dimensions.

In Shazam!, our hero, Billy, is a teenage boy whose biggest demons are internal; he was abandoned as a child and has a strong rebellious streak as a result. After one of his frequent attempts to run away in search of his mother, Billy is placed in a new foster home run by the kindly Victor (Cooper Andrews) and Rosa Vasquez (Marta Milans), where he rooms with a wisecracking paraplegic boy named Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer). After an act of kindness—defending Freddy from school bullies—Billy is chosen by a decrepit old wizard (Djimon Hounsou) to gain the magic powers of Shazam. What magic powers are those? Well, super strength, for sure, along with invulnerability; lightning bolts; flight (though Billy isn’t too good at that); and, most importantly, the ability to turn into a grown man (Zachary Levi) anytime he yells—all together now—the word SHAZAM!

What follows is a large-hearted cross between Big and Man of Steel that spends most of its running time reveling in the juvenile joy that any teenager who could turn into an unkillable übermensch would feel. As Shazam, Levi possesses the same kind of ridiculously proportioned body as his costumed contemporaries do, but he’s also a skilled comic actor who can sell Billy’s utter lack of readiness to become a broad-shouldered adult who might have to save the world. Instead, Billy and Freddy buy beer, make YouTube mashups of Shazam’s super-strength, and use his lightning powers to rapidly charge the phones of random passers-by. Today’s bleak society might be in need of idealistic role models, but Shazam! celebrates the very human selfishness that comes with Billy’s cosmic windfall.

If it were just a loosey-goosey genre spoof, Shazam! would be a successful but forgettable confection. But the film seamlessly shifts into a more emotional gear as it barrels toward its final act, where some life lessons must be learned and a glowing-eyed villain (Mark Strong) has to be confronted. It ends on a twist that surprised me in the best way, opening up Billy’s heroic arc in intriguing directions and getting me choked up out of nowhere. This is the rare comic-book movie that actually seems geared toward families, mixing adolescent humor with sincere sweetness that doesn’t cloy.