Some Rodgers and Hammerstein purists have already hotly debated whether this climax—slightly softened since the first professional staging at Bard’s SummerScape festival in 2015—is necessary or even valid, and God only knows what the musical’s creators would make of it. They were both famous for insisting that their shows be performed with a frozen-in-amber fidelity to the original productions—even if those originals had been cobbled together with blood, sweat, and caffeine in out-of-town tryouts in New Haven, Connecticut, and in Boston. In a tense exchange of letters with the director Joshua Logan, with whom he had tangled over Logan’s changes to the first national company of South Pacific, Hammerstein made his case for sticking not only to the original text but also to the original staging.

“Making changes can so easily become an accumulative pastime,” Hammerstein wrote, “not only on the part of one who makes them, but—and this is the main danger—those who follow are likely to be encouraged too much to make further changes. ‘Oh!’ say they, ‘you can make changes, can you? Well, now I’ll try my hand.’ And after a succession of directors who have not had the sacredness of the original work drummed into them and the inviolability of the original conception, all add their own and put their dirty little fingers in the pie and what have you got—Hollywood!”

But for all his deserved reputation as an earnest sentimentalist, Hammerstein was also a thorough cosmopolitan, and a consummate man of the theater. He once said that if sex is not at the core of a story, it’s probably not worth telling. So I’d like to think he would admire this production’s frankness on that score. And it’s also worth noting that Theresa Helburn, one of Oklahoma!’s original producers (it had been her idea to turn an old 1930 play called Green Grow the Lilacs into a musical), described the difficulty of raising financing for the first production by noting the reaction of skeptical backers. “Musicals, they said in disgust,” she recalled in her autobiography, “don’t have murders in the second act.” So the notion that Jud’s death is at least a kind of murder was there from the beginning, too.

Rodgers’s music is, of course, indelible, but what this newest production—and another that ran last summer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival—really proves is the indestructibility and the adaptability of Hammerstein’s book. The casting of the Oregon production, conceived by the festival’s artistic director, Bill Rauch, was gender inclusive. That is, Curly and Laurey were lesbians, the secondary romantic couple, Will Parker and Ado Andy, were gay men, Laurey’s Aunt Eller was a trans woman, and Ali Hakim, the traveling peddler, was an exuberant bisexual man. I saw that production—in the company of Ted Chapin, the longtime chief creative officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein organization, now a unit of the Concord Bicycle Music Company, on the day that Justice Anthony Kennedy, the Supreme Court’s swing vote on gay marriage, announced his retirement. When Curly proposed to Laurey by saying, “Country-a-changin’, got to change with it!” and “keep up ’th the way things is goin’ in this here crazy country!” the audience offered up something between a sigh and groan of recognition and regret. If Fish’s production seems emotionally rooted in contemporary America, Rauch’s version—with its more traditional period costumes and design—seemed to float in a kind of arcadian idyll, an Oklahoma! that probably never was but that open-minded modern audiences could still imagine.