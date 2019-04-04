Zimam Alemenew, one of the volunteers organizing the New York City vigil to be held Thursday, grew up listening to Hussle’s music in Fresno, California. Records such as Bullet Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 2 and the song “Hussle in the House” helped the Ethiopian American understand the violence that claimed her brother’s life when she was younger, and that continues to affect young habeshas in the area. “I’ll never forget—I used to go every summer to L.A., and I bought his mixtape. I never ever bought a mixtape before, and I bought his mixtape at a swap meet,” she told me, with a laugh. “I felt like because he was habesha, I wanted to buy his music, and because everything he was saying was so real and I felt it.”



Hussle wasn’t perfect, but he was certainly real. For many who belong to an immigrant group that grapples with both intra-community pressure and external hostility from broader American society, his openness about hardship was refreshing. Another New York City vigil coordinator, Abraham Paulos, spoke of Hussle’s transparency about his street life. “It’s a very, very complicated kind of existence,” the Eritrean American organizer said. “And some of [the youth] do have to find safety in the streets and in gang life. So [it’s important] to say, ‘We’re not gonna shun you; you’re not a disgrace to our community.’”

In the days following Hussle’s death, many of the expressions of grief from fans have included a poignant hashtag: #TheMarathonContinues. The virtual rallying cry takes its name from one of Hussle’s mixtapes, and it’s also a nod to the rapper’s store, as well as to the metaphor he often used to describe his life and career. (Marathons are also, it’s worth noting, the athletic event in which East Africans are most likely to claim gold.)

Many online dedications and fan-art renderings of Hussle have included a specific set of photos, in which he posed against a stark, royal-blue background. The Seattle-bred Eritrean American photographer Meron Menghistab, who shot the iconic photos for a March 2018 feature on BET, was on a flight when Hussle’s killing was first reported. “It was overwhelming,” he said of the news and attendant virality when we spoke via WhatsApp. “[My] first reaction [was], What does this mean for people who are still living that life? I think for me, that was the hardest part.”



In D.C., the rapper’s music has played at various Ethiopian- and Eritrean-owned establishments in the days following his death. “Hussle & Motivate” soundtracked a hookah lounge on U Street Monday evening; it played again at a different venue the following night, preceded immediately by Aminé’s “Caroline.” A day later, “Hussle & Motivate” pumped through speakers again, this time followed by the mournful Victory Lap track “Double Up.” Though Hussle has hovered over the nightlife and habesha corners of the city, the District’s formal honoring of him will happen Thursday at Malcolm X Park.

The New York City vigil, for its part, will be held at the General Grant National Memorial uptown, where local Eritreans and Eritrean Americans gather each year to celebrate Eritrean Martyrs Day. The holiday, which is also celebrated in Eritrea, pays tribute to the people who lost their life in the country’s long fight for independence. The event flyer, which features a photo of Hussle’s father, refers to Hussle as a martyr, as well. (In one exchange on the city’s habesha email listserv, to which I belong, a reply mentioning that Thursday evening might bring rain was met with a swift admonition: “It’s a marathon! Dedication and commitment!”)



The several dozen vigils, which began early this week and will extend through next week, will now take place in international cities, as well—among them, Vancouver, Perth, and Oslo. Hussle, or “Nebsi,” as many habeshas call him, will also have home-going services in both Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, and Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. (Of the nickname, which is akin to being called “homie,” Hussle told Temesghen, the Eritrean journalist, “I was educated about the Tigrigna link to my name recently, and I am just so glad it makes sense in Tigrigna and there is no need at all to correct it. Let it be the way it is. That is how I want to keep it with my Eritrean friends and fans.”)

Those concerned with honoring his legacy have expressed, above all, a desire to remember Hussle’s commitment to preserving the communities he cared most about. The rapper’s father, Dawit Asghedom, worked at the Marathon Clothing store alongside his sons, but he was also invested in fighting for and with black people beyond Los Angeles and Eritrea. For volunteers such as Paulos, recognizing Hussle’s ties to L.A., and to black American history, is as key as remembering his Eritrean heritage: “Him being a part of … the habesha community and the black community in the U.S., and to be able to bring it all together and find a place of love for each other as black people, is a really important thing,” Paulos said. (The rapper’s relationship with the African American actor Lauren London has been gutting to think about in the past several days.)



For Aminé, himself an artist, paying Hussle’s gifts forward is a particularly urgent task. “Seeing someone like him do what he did for his community always made me feel like I wasn’t doing enough, and it inspired me to just wanna do more,” the rapper said. “Even with his death, it hurts and there’s no words to explain it … I wanna mourn, but I’m also inspired by it as well.”



“It … makes me feel like I have to put all hands on deck and just talk to my parents and talk to anyone I possibly can to figure out how I can help my community,” Aminé added. “Because you kinda feel ashamed of yourself that Nipsey died—he was doing so good and now we kinda have to pick up the pieces and continue that marathon that he was talking about.”