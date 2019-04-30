But Singleton’s legacy extends far beyond his own honors. The director would go on to make eight more films following Boyz, and ushered in a renaissance of black cinema in the 1990s. After Boyz came Ernest Dickerson’s Juice, Allen and Albert Hughes’s Menace II Society, F. Gary Gray’s Friday and Set It Off, Singleton’s own Poetic Justice, and a host of other now-classic entries in the canon of African American filmmaking. An ongoing series at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, which celebrates the extent to which “the 1990s witnessed a historic number of films made by African American directors who forever altered what we thought of ‘black aesthetics,’” cites Boyz as the “granddaddy of ’90s hood dramas.”



With Boyz n the Hood, a film that incorporated violence without ever seeming to exploit its characters’ suffering, the decidedly un-grandfatherly Singleton didn’t just put black actors on screen. Like the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, the director lent grace and reverence to the triumphs and pain of black life in America—and especially in South Central. “I didn’t know how we grew up was even interesting enough to be a movie,” the actor and N.W.A. rapper Ice Cube, who plays Doughboy in the film, told Vanity Fair in 2016. “But the way John captured it, it was like cinematic beauty.”



The actor Laurence Fishburne, who met Singleton before the director had even graduated from the University of Southern California, similarly marveled at Singleton’s ability to telegraph loss and humanity with boundless compassion. One of the film’s most memorable scenes, for example, sees Doughboy’s beloved USC-bound brother, Ricky (played by Morris Chestnut), killed in a drive-by shooting. “The moment where Ricky realizes he’s about to get shot, everything goes into slow motion, the sound drops out, and he starts running,” Fishburne said in the same Vanity Fair interview. “He is so beautiful and so innocent—and he’s the fucking Goody Two-shoes! He’s not supposed to get killed! I wept when I read the script. I think about my own kids. I think about kids everywhere.”

Singleton took his subjects seriously. The 1997 historical drama Rosewood, for example, depicts the events of the 1923 massacre in which a lynch mob from a neighboring town terrorized the black residents of Rosewood, Florida. Singleton incorporates a fictional character who inspires the town’s residents to fight back against the racist violence—a narrative choice that contributed to the director’s reputation as a somewhat militant auteur. (In his final interview, earlier this month, Singleton laughed at this characterization: “I think I’m a pretty charismatic dude … I just don’t like people trying to subvert my vision of what I’m thinking. I’m kind of a goofball, I’m funny, I’m self-effacing and everything, but I’m very serious about telling the narrative that hasn’t been told before.”)