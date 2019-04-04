I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved. The irony of it all was thick: Joe Biden, chair of the Judiciary Committee, was precisely the person who could have prevented the abuse Hill endured. He could have allowed Angela Wright and Sukari Hardnett—both former employees of Thomas’s, both willing to speak to corroborate Hill’s testimony—to appear before the committee after Hill had. She needn’t have done it alone, under immense pressure and, she would later write, the “hot glare of the lights and cameras,” as a panel composed entirely of 14 white men wondered on national television whether she was perhaps simply an erotomaniac with an unrequited crush on her boss. But: Hill did it alone. Biden did not intervene. And Thomas was confirmed to the Court, in large part because the hearing had amounted to his word against hers—rather than his word against hers, and hers, and hers.

The hearing would foment such rage among women that it would inspire a record number of them to seek and win elective office; it would lead Rebecca Walker, the then-22-year-old daughter of the writer Alice Walker, to take to the pages of Ms. magazine and announce the arrival of a new wave—a third wave—of feminism. (“Let this dismissal of a woman’s experience move you to anger,” Walker wrote. “Turn that outrage into political power.”)

Biden, in the years since, has expressed regret for it all; he has provided several other passive-voiced explanations about what went wrong and who did the wronging. But he has never offered Hill, directly, that far more foundational thing: a simple apology. He has admitted that he owes her one; he has said, when asked about it in 2017, that “what I do feel badly about is the bad taste that got left in the mouth of some of the people around Anita Hill, and maybe even Anita, about whether or not the witnesses should have been called who were called and weren’t called, etc.” When reminded that Hill has said she felt the process had been unfair to her—and when asked whether he had a message for her—Biden replied with this: “The message I’ve delivered before is I am so sorry if she believes that. I am so sorry that she had to go through what she went through.”

The conditional tense. The passive voice. If. She had to go through what she went through. Biden is a political celebrity; he is also, these comments remind, a lawyer. And his non-apology apologies have lingered, phantom-like, for so long that they’ve become a running joke in the Hill family. When an unexpected visitor rings the doorbell, Hill said in 2018, they’ll quip, “Oh, is that Joe Biden coming to apologize?’”

It’s a good thing they aren’t holding their breaths. Joe Biden, though he may be fond of giving bear hugs and shoulder rubs, is apparently much less fond of giving apologies. On Wednesday, a week after his latest expression of regret about the Hill/Thomas hearings, Biden posted a video to his Twitter feed, responding to another round of testimonies—offered, at that point, by four women who say that Biden touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable.