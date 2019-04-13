The film opens with a stunning animated sequence, an immediate indication that Guava Island is an aesthetics-driven production. Murai’s attention to color and contrast is particularly impressive: There are royal purples and bold reds, calming deep blues and sunny yellows. Guava seems alive, even before the film shifts to live action footage. The animation, narrated by Rihanna’s Kofi, tells the story of how she and Deni met, and how the island came to be governed by a ruthless businessman named Red (Nonso Anozie). The screen crackles with an electrifying vibrance in these scenes; Kofi and Deni’s animated avatars engage in lively banter. When Deni says he will keep playing Kofi music until he writes a song as beautiful as she is, her retort is peak Rihanna: “Fortunately no song is that beautiful.” For fans of the famously nonplussed singer, it’s particularly satisfying to see her (lovingly) dismiss Glover’s character like this.



Inspired by the Brazilian crime film City of God and the Prince musical drama Purple Rain, Guava Island has a somewhat political conflict at its core: Deni is frustrated by Red’s domination of the island’s impoverished workers, and often uses music to express his ire. “What’s wrong with me is that we live in paradise but none of us have the time or means to actually live here,” he tells one factory coworker early in the film. Later, when another person speaks about saving up enough money for a bribe to move to America and start his own business, Deni scoffs. “This is America. Guava’s no different than any other country,” he says. “America is a concept. Anywhere where in order to get rich you have to make someone else richer is America.”

The aggressively on-the-nose commentary then leads into an interpolation of Glover’s “This Is America,” the song (and eerily dance-heavy music video) he released last year. The Guava Island rendering is largely about money, and the island workers’ impossible economic position. In this, and in its somewhat anticlimactic ending, the film parallels much of the story behind Bob Marley’s 1976 “Smile Jamaica” concert. This political commentary, and the final 15 minutes of the film, are thinner than the celebratory moments throughout its run.

Still, Guava Island is a fun warm-weather romp full of charming melodies and breezy interactions. Rihanna and Glover regard one another with curiosity and verve that doesn’t quite land as romantic chemistry, but is clearly driven by mutual affection. The film is buoyed by a supporting cast primarily composed of black actors, a welcome reflection of Cuba’s large Afro-Latinx population. (There are, it’s worth noting, some general inconsistencies on the accent front, but that’s a forgivable distraction.)



Glover has been honing his craft as an auteur for years, and Guava Island is a fascinating study in how he applies it to material with less emotional gravitas than his acclaimed Atlanta. But most importantly, the actor spends a solid chunk of his screentime dancing around an island with Rihanna. It’s hard to argue with that.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.