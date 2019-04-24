Lister is an extraordinary character—a woman who found ways to thwart every restriction society imposed upon her. Forbidden to attend university, she pursued independent medical study with a surgeon in Paris. Banned from loving freely, she conducted romantic relationships with women as brazenly as she dared, although the coded nature of her diary conveys her awareness of the stakes of discovery. Those stakes, though, are largely absent from Gentleman Jack, an arch, jaunty series in which Lister only seems to win. Played with entrancing charisma and poise by Suranne Jones, Lister is a strange kind of anachronism, a wry 19th-century boss with breezy fearlessness and Fleabag-esque asides to the camera. “I’m always alright,” she tells a character in one scene, and the odd thing is that she is—barring some minor pangs of heartbreak and one violent altercation, Jones’s Lister is unsinkable in both spirits and status.

In theory, Lister’s indomitability makes her the perfect candidate for dramatization. In practice, though, there’s something missing. How can a character be bold and transgressive when there seem to be so few obstacles in the way of her desires? Gentleman Jack is adapted by Sally Wainwright, the superb British screenwriter behind Happy Valley and To Walk Invisible, a two-hour drama about the lives of the Brontë sisters. What tends to tie her work together is a setting (the northern English county of Yorkshire), and a commitment to writing strong, non-conformist female characters. With Lister’s diaries, which were decoded and published starting in 1988, Wainwright has intimate access to Lister’s mind. And yet something gets lost in translation. As written in Gentleman Jack, Lister is a modern HBO heroine transposed into a conventional costume drama, ambitious and dynamic and protected by privilege.

In part, this is a tonal problem and a structural one. There’s no earthly reason for Gentleman Jack to be stretched out over eight episodes, given that its heroine finds her soulmate in Episode 1 and then has to distract herself for seven more hours with a subplot about a coal mine and a vague mystery about a reckless horse rider. The series embraces all the trappings of late-’90s period dramas, meaning that there are infinite shots of opulently wallpapered drawing rooms and characters stepping out of carriages. Every time Lister walks anywhere, which she does frequently, the camera captures her furiously pacing through cobbled streets or past pigsties to brisk musical accompaniment (the score, like the opening credits of corsets being laced and buttons being fastened, feels gauche and retro).

Rather than focus on the heartbreaks and betrayals of Lister’s early romantic experiences, Wainwright writes Lister as a consummate seducer in midlife, a debonair rake who pursues women intently. After a single tea with the wealthy and depressed Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), Lister resolves to stay in Shibden and “endeavor to make wealthy little Miss Walker my wife,” a mission that’s written almost as a kind of grooming. First, Lister spends hours talking with Walker. Then she touches her, clutching her hand and moving closer to her on the sofa. Finally, she asks provocative questions which sexualize their dynamic. Gentleman Jack mostly shies away from explicit love scenes, but an early conversation between Lister and Walker has a charged energy for all its chasteness: As the intimacy between the two characters grows, the camera moves closer and closer into their faces, until their mouths and eyes seem to occupy the whole of the screen.