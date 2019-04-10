That might sound like a lot, but in Thrones terms, it’s remarkably straightforward. The last time one could get up to date on the HBO show’s principal plots in just a couple paragraphs was probably way back in Season 2.

But perhaps it’s better to ask not where we are, but how we got here and what we have to look forward to. And that’s where things get rather more complicated.

Game of Thrones has by this point progressed far beyond its source material, the famously unfinished—and almost certain to remain unfinished—novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin. And though Martin provided the showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss with a general map of where his saga was intended to go, they’ve increasingly had to chart their own course. In so doing, they’ve corrected some of the errors of Martin’s diffuse and meandering later books. Along the way, they’ve done some marvelous writing of their own: Littlefinger’s “chaos is a ladder” speech; the Hound’s tavern disquisition on “chickens,” Tyrion’s tale of “cousin Orson,” and on and on. But they’ve also shown, ever more conclusively, that when it comes to plotting, they can’t hold a candle to prime Martin.

This has been a concern going back as far as Season 2, when Benioff and Weiss took an uncharacteristically lame Martin subplot in the Eastern city of Qarth and replaced it with … a subplot just as lame. In the otherwise exemplary Seasons 3 and 4, the showrunners’ fondness for ramping up their saga’s extreme sex and violence led them to take Ramsay Snow/Bolton—a sociopath of whom we heard only secondhand in the books—and place him grotesquely, yet tediously, center stage.

The plotting continued to stumble in Seasons 5 and 6, as Benioff and Weiss were forced to depart from the books and strike out on their own, with Martin’s loose blueprint forming a flimsy net. Many of the new storylines were unnecessary or irredeemably silly (Jaime and Bronn’s rescue mission in Dorne, and pretty much everything to do with the Sand Snakes) and poorly executed (the Faith Militant’s almost instantaneous takeover of King’s Landing; Stannis Baratheon’s abrupt moral collapse).

But Season 7—the last season, which aired in 2017—is when Game of Thrones seemed as though it might finally have jumped the shark … or dragon, as the case may be. It began with Euron Greyjoy—the contested ruler of a fourth-tier, much-subjugated “kingdom”—using a fleet he built in approximately five minutes (on islands explicitly devoid of lumber) to destroy not one, but two of the greatest armadas ever seen in Westeros. This was followed up by the single dimmest narrative thread of the whole series, in which seven principal or semi-principal characters embarked North of the Wall on a suicide mission to capture a wight, which they intended to take to Cersei to persuade her to join them in the war against the White Walkers.

Now, anyone who’s watched the show at all—let alone the hatcher of the plan, her brother Tyrion—should have known immediately that this was precisely the opposite of how Cersei would respond. (And indeed, after several tedious reversals—more on this below—she wound up exactly where we all knew she would: grateful that the dead would help destroy her Northern enemies while she attacked them from behind.) Even apart from its abject failure to achieve its stated goal, this imbecile mission supplied the Night King with his very own ice dragon! (This, of course, raised the unaddressed question of how he had intended to overcome the Wall before our heroes gifted him a zombie Viserion.)