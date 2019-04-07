“At that point, we were still very much thinking we were making a show called Fosse, and we left that meeting certain that the only way to tell this story was to make it a two-hander, because Bob’s story is incomplete without Gwen,” Levenson said. “There’s something about his relationship with Gwen, and that love story—however strange and twisted it was—that really fills out the picture of who he was. It felt that at every point in Bob’s career, if you widen the angle just a bit, you find that she’s there—and that felt really important.”

Wasson told me that he sees the Fosse-Verdon partnership as something like “an Ingmar Bergman rendition of a Noel Coward play, a folie à deux between them, a quatre when you include their careers, a six when you invite their lovers. At every permutation, the emotional geometry is insatiably rich.” In the series, when Fosse’s confidence is shaken during the filming of the movie version of Cabaret in Germany, Verdon is enlisted to calm him and assures the anxious producer, Cy Feuer (played by Paul Reiser), “I just know how to speak Bob. It’s my native tongue.”

Fosse and Verdon met when he was a washed-out contract player in MGM musicals—he was a superb, limber-limbed dancer, but had an elfin quality that couldn’t compete with the star charisma of Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. However, he had just made his mark as a Broadway choreographer with The Pajama Game (think of those signature bowler hats and white socks in “Steam Heat”), and Verdon was the redheaded toast of New York, having stopped Cole Porter’s Can-Can cold with a fervid Apache dance that produced a seven-minute ovation, forcing her to return to the stage from a quick-change in her dressing room, wearing a towel. Their first collaboration was Damn Yankees in 1955, in which she played Lola, the devil’s alluring assistant, who seduces a sad-sack baseball fan willing to sell his soul to the devil if the Washington Senators can beat the New York Yankees. Fosse, who had cut his teeth in burlesque, devised a striptease for Verdon that again helped her steal the show.

One of the many pleasures of Fosse/Verdon is watching Rockwell—with Fosse’s trademark dangling cigarette, cocked hat, and louche charm—teach Williams this number in a meet-cute pas de deux of wary mutual attraction disguised as skepticism and hostility. In real life, Verdon and Fosse were soon enough lovers. Fosse eventually left his second wife, the brilliant dancer Joan McCracken, and they married in 1960.

As Fosse’s career exploded through Broadway hits with and without Verdon (Redhead, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sweet Charity, Pippin), and then in films (Cabaret, Lenny), Verdon’s dancer’s body aged, and her star faded. Fed up with Fosse’s serial infidelities, she separated from him in 1971, though they never divorced. On the contrary, over the years, Verdon repeatedly came to Fosse’s aid in the crunch, helping him choreograph the movie version of Sweet Charity (even though she had lost her starring Broadway role to Shirley MacLaine), providing costumes from her own wardrobe for Liza Minnelli in Cabaret, and sitting with Fosse as he edited that film’s dance numbers in the cutting room. (She would also be at his side when he died, at 60, just as a new production of Sweet Charity was opening in Washington, D.C.) In 1975, the couple reunited for the iconic original Broadway production of Chicago, whose preproduction period coincided with Fosse’s frantic editing of Lenny and led to the heart attack and open-heart surgery that is at the center of Joe Gideon’s odyssey in All That Jazz. (The fifth episode of Fosse/Verdon, the last released for media previews, edges up to this chaotic period.)

Craig Blankenhorn / FX

Nicole Fosse, now 56, was intimately involved with the production of the series—she told me she was present for perhaps 90 percent of the filming, mostly at soundstages in the Bronx over about four months ending in March—and pronounced herself “extremely happy” with the result. She found Rockwell and Williams “incredible to work with, as well as just so insightful and receptive to taking in little tidbits of information and personal stories about my parents, and then utilizing them to create characters that are absolutely plausible and emotionally authentic.”