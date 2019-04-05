Bloom has previously described each of the show’s seasons as covering a different stage of the stereotypical crazy ex’s actions: “falling in love with someone, being obsessed with them, getting over them, and the path to recovery.” By the third and fourth seasons, Rebecca’s priorities have changed, and the show’s musical framework has shifted with them. After countless cycles of self-destructive behavior centered on Josh, Rebecca undergoes a psychological reassessment that leads to her finally being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. As she waits for her evaluation results in the episode “Josh Is Irrelevant,” Rebecca sings “A Diagnosis”—a new “I Want” song in which she finally understands that she can find happiness only in herself. The next episode is the first in all three seasons not to feature Josh’s name in its title. By Season 4, the episode titles have dropped male names altogether, as Rebecca attempts to focus less on romance and more on herself.

Rebecca in recovery after her diagnosis is, as Arielle Bernstein writes for The Guardian, “more self-aware, willing to listen and learn, and ready to apply the skills she’s learned in therapy.” As Rebecca simultaneously looks within herself and listens to the people around her, her previously introspective solos are redistributed among the wider cast. In Season 4’s opening episode, viewers see this shift in “No One Else Is Singing My Song.” What begins as a self-indulgent ballad from Rebecca ends with 11 supporting-cast members singing along with her in perfect harmony, each character lamenting his or her own “super unique” problems. Because all of the show’s singing technically takes place in Rebecca’s mind, this ensemble performance suggests Rebecca is finally realizing that other people have always had their own issues—a noteworthy act of empathy on her part that shows how much she has changed.

From this point on, Rebecca takes a step back in the musical numbers, and the show offers six consecutive episodes in which she never sings the lead. Instead, fan-favorite characters who have previously been sidelined are given their own songs, with Jim (Burl Moseley) and George (Danny Jolles) starring in the kinds of slickly choreographed, elaborately costumed performances that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is beloved for. “What U Missed While U Were PopUlar” sees George reflect on his high-school experience as a nerd, while Jim’s “Don’t Be a Lawyer” tears apart the notion of having a legal career (“There are so many other professions / That don’t turn you into Jeff Sessions,” goes one line.) That both of these songs, given their lyrics, could have once been performed by a miserable Rebecca only adds to the idea that she is seeking to move forward rather than dwell on the past.

That isn’t to say that Rebecca’s transition away from lead vocalist has been without its setbacks. Because her singing is intimately connected to her psychological well-being, her uneven journey of recovery is also mirrored in the musical numbers. When she faces rejection from a former flame, Greg (Skylar Astin), she slips back into her recognizable self-punishing behavior with “I’m Not Sad, You’re Sad,” a classic Rebecca-singing-to-the-camera solo number in which she snorts ibuprofen before drunkenly trying to have sex with her boss and Josh.