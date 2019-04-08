Teresa Palmer plays Diana, an American academic and historian who’s a visiting research fellow at Oxford, giving cursory lectures on her specialist subject, alchemy, exercising a lot, and wearing pantsuits to the university library, the Bodleian. It’s there, after she requests a book one day, that something strange happens—there’s an odd whooshy sound, Diana begins to see text moving through previously empty pages, and she suddenly develops an ugly red scar on the palm of her hand. Moreover, lots of people in Oxford suddenly seem to have been alerted of her presence, including Matthew (Matthew Goode), a biologist with an extraordinary sense of smell and some unconventional eating habits.

Matthew is, indubitably, an Anglo-French Christian Grey. He appears to own several castles, one of which has actual peacocks on its lawn. He drinks wine and finds notes of blackberry, cigar smoke, and redcurrants in brandy (non-brandied redcurrants not being specific enough). He stalks Diana, rather unappealingly, for the first few episodes and at one point sniffs her discarded gym clothes before his face contorts into a disturbing gurn. He can run so fast that he becomes a blur, a skill he utilizes to hunt and eat deer in the Scottish highlands. Matthew is, in other words, a vampire. And Diana is, unbeknown to her, a witch who’s only now coming in to her consequential powers.

In the world of A Discovery of Witches, vampires and witches walk the earth as enemies but have dwindled in number and power over the centuries (there are also demons but the series doesn’t seem to care about them or explain what they do other than break impasses when supernatural representatives congregate). Diana and Matthew, two members of factions that have fought for virtually as long as they’ve co-existed, are inexorably forbidden to fraternize, let alone fall heavily for each other, but neither seems remotely deterred by this. Matthew craves Diana, both in the romantic sense, and—it’s his nature—as a snack. Diana craves Matthew, too, and while she isn’t hungry for his blood, nor is she underwhelmed by the state of his tower.

A Discovery of Witches just looks expensive. It’s as gorgeously shot and cinematic as a Bond movie, sweeping over the spires and cobbled streets of Oxford, the azure canals of Venice, and the various stately homes and ancestral châteaus that Matthew calls home (when you’ve been alive for over a thousand years, the series hints, you acquire an extreme amount of real estate). As far as TV series go, it’s hopelessly unsubtle, in one episode scoring a scene featuring demons with the Imagine Dragons song “Demons.” The dialogue is frequently painful although it’s hard to say whether it’s more or less bearable than Matthew’s habit of name-dropping historical figures like Charles Darwin and Machiavelli. “Did you … survive the fall of Carthage?” an awestruck Diana asks. “Which fall of Carthage?” Matthew smirks back.