20th Century Fox

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

Fox advertised this adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel (which had been published the year before) as a hard-hitting piece of adult realism: “The thousands who have read the book will know why WE WILL NOT SELL ANY CHILDREN TICKETS to see this picture!” read the tagline. John Ford’s rendering of the Joad family’s trek across the country during the Great Depression actually excised some of the book’s harshest material and sanded away some of Steinbeck’s political perspective. But The Grapes of Wrath remains a shocking work that stood apart in a more cheerful cinematic era; the film ends with a cry for social justice after a decade that ruined the lives of millions of Americans.

20th Century Fox

All About Eve (1950)

A saga about a grand acting rivalry between Broadway legend Margo Channing (played by Bette Davis) and her devoted fan and eventual understudy Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter), All About Eve is the best movie ever made about fame. Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s sophisticated script is acidly funny, shockingly blunt about the inner workings of the industry, and loaded with memorable zingers; the movie won six Oscars, including Best Picture, and nabbed a record 14 nominations overall. It also featured Marilyn Monroe in a small supporting role; she went on to become Fox’s biggest star, staying with the studio for most of her tragically short career.

20th Century Fox

Cleopatra (1963)

There will likely never be a production as ridiculously opulent as Cleopatra again. The grand-scale biopic, also directed by Mankiewicz, represents all of the historic excesses of Hollywood’s studio system as it began to collapse in the early 1960s. The “Golden Age” that had begun with silent epics in the 1920s began to crater as studios poured more funds into creaky cavalcades designed as must-see experiences. Cleopatra’s $44 million budget, which adjusted for inflation would equal about $365 million today, was not eclipsed for some 30 years, and the $1 million salary awarded to its star Elizabeth Taylor was another record-holder. The film’s sets and costumes are spectacular to behold, though its mealy-mouthed script is a slog; the film runs four hours and eight minutes, but Mankiewicz’s original cut was supposedly six hours long.

20th Century Fox

MASH (1970)

In the 1960s, the old-fashioned Hollywood system, which bound stars to their studios with restrictive contracts and kept storytelling within family-friendly bounds, fell apart. In its wake arrived the New Hollywood movement, an American New Wave pioneered by films like Bonnie and Clyde, The Graduate, and Fox’s own Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. But Robert Altman’s MASH was a revolution unto itself. A director who had toiled in television for a decade before finally vaulting to features, Altman took an improv-happy approach to this Korean War–set black comedy that baffled actors and producers alike. Stars Elliott Gould and Donald Sutherland tried to get the director fired, then backtracked when they saw the final product: a transgressive comic masterpiece that was somehow also one of the biggest hits of the year.